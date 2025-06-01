Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently participated in the IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2025, held under the theme “Architecting an AI-Fueled Business” at Courtyard by Marriott Kuwait City, where it joined more than 150 industry leaders from public and private sectors to engage in vital industry conversations on the latest market-shaping technologies. Mr. Barrak Al-Mattar, General Manager – Information Technology, contributing to the summit’s agenda and priorities. The Bank’s participation aligns with its forward-looking digital transformation strategy, comprehensive social responsibility program, and committed adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices.

“It’s an honor to represent Burgan Bank at an event as influential as the IDC Kuwait CIO Summit, which serves as a key enabler for driving forward momentum in our technologically fast-moving industry, while discussing the best localized courses of action that serve Kuwait’s digital transformation, in line with the nationwide strategy and New Kuwait Vision 2035,” said Mr. Al-Mattar.

He added that Burgan Bank’s commitment to digitally transforming the banking experience it offers customers centers not only on convenience and speed but also on inclusivity and accessibility, noting that digital banking continues to be a primary pillar supporting the growth of entrepreneurship and SME growth in Kuwait. Other facets of the digital revolution in banking extend to vital considerations such as sustainability, which digitalization supports through reducing the carbon footprint, responsibly and consciously disposing of electronic waste, among other positive influences.

In addition, Burgan Bank continues to utilize the latest technologies to fortify its cybersecurity systems, with the support of advanced AI capabilities, while operating within the responsible parameters of governance. This commitment is further reinforced through adherence to ISO standards and full compliance with the Central Bank of Kuwait’s (CBK) regulations, underscoring the Bank’s dedication to security, integrity and regulatory alignment.

The 2025 edition of the summit centered on the key themes including the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), digital business strategies, digital economy trends, data platforms for the intelligent enterprise, data-driven customer experience (CX) transformation, the future of work, digital trust and security, Industry 4.0, sustainability, software innovation and modern app development, and the future of digital infrastructure.

It is worth noting that Mr. Al-Mattar was awarded the “Legend CIO” award in the “20+ years’ experience in the field” category, as part of the World CIO 200 Summit’s recognition of the most influential IT leaders in their respective industries worldwide in 2024. The Bank’s unwavering commitment to leading with innovation and deploying digital transformation as one of its strategic pillars of success continues to cement its philosophy to be “Driven by You” and vision to be the most modern and progressive bank in Kuwait.

