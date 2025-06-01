Manama: Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (c) (“the Group”) continued to achieve strong financial results, recording significant growth in profitability and operational metrics during the first quarter of 2025. The net income attributable to the parent company’s shareholders rose by 19% to reach USD 46 million, compared to USD 39 million in Q1 2024. Basic earnings per share stood at 3.84 US cents in Q1 2025, up from 3.23 US cents in the same quarter of 2024. This substantial improvement is attributed mainly to the growth in financing volumes and business expansion in key markets such as Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt, which positively impacted the Group’s operating income.

The Group also announced a notable increase in total comprehensive income attributable to Al Baraka shareholders, registering profits of USD 34 million by the end of Q1 2025, compared to a loss of USD 60 million during the same period last year. This improvement was primarily due to a reduction in the foreign currency translation reserve.

Additionally, the Group recorded a significant 19% upsurge in total net income, which reached USD 91 million in Q1 2025, up from USD 77 million in the same period of 2024. This was mainly driven by increased profits from financing and investments in the Group’s key banking subsidiaries (“Units”), along with a reduction in provisions despite the continued rise in funding costs.

The transfer of 2024’s net income to retained earnings, combined with the recorded net income for Q1 2025, led to a 2% rise in total equity attributable to the parent company’s shareholders and sukuk holders, reaching USD 1.28 billion by the end of March 2025, compared to USD 1.24 billion as of the end of December 2024. Total equity reached USD 2.03 billion at the end of March 2025, up from USD 2.00 billion in December 2024, marking a 1% increase for the same reasons.

Driven by business growth and an expanding customer base, the Group saw an increase in both financing and deposits, particularly in its main markets. As a result, total assets grew to USD 27.24 billion by the end of March 2025, compared to USD 26.19 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting a 4% growth.

Commenting on these results, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board, said:

“In the first quarter of 2025 Al Baraka Group successfully built upon the strong financial performance achieved last year. The Group continued to strengthen its presence and expand its market share in the key countries where it operates, remaining vigilant against adverse global economic and financial conditions while steadily advancing business growth, financing, and deposits. This has significantly boosted income and net profits. We shall continue leveraging our strong financial resources and broad network to enhance our business and customer base and maximize investment returns, while remaining committed to serving the communities where we operate.”

Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group CEO, added:

“Despite the volatile investment climate and uncertainty stemming from regional and global geopolitical and economic developments, the Group and its Units have acquired deep experience in adapting to such conditions. Meanwhile, the Group continues to focus on its core objectives of strengthening financial resilience and increasing returns from financing and investment portfolios through building market confidence in our products and services, and leveraging our banking competencies that continuously work on innovative solutions, which boost our competitiveness. Such innovations include the ‘Trade Finance Platform’ and the ‘Borderless Banking’ initiatives, which we launched last year. We also continue to maintain comprehensive oversight of risks, compliance, and governance controls.”

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.