Under the title ‘United for Dermatology’, the partnership will drive awareness, disease understanding, and improve the lives of patients in Kuwait diagnosed with Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa & Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Novartis, a global leader in innovative medicines, signed a partnership agreement with the Kuwait Society of Dermatologists, focused on transforming dermatological care in Kuwait. This strategic partnership will prioritize high-impact immunological skin conditions such as Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) with a shared goal of bridging diagnostic gaps and improving the quality of life for patients.

Together, Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) represent distinct chronic inflammatory skin diseases, each with unique clinical presentations and significant impact on quality of life. Beyond physical symptoms, conditions like Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa and CSU often take a significant toll on patients’ mental health, contributing to anxiety, depression and social isolation—underscoring the importance of timely, compassionate and comprehensive care.

This partnership is focused on increasing education and disease awareness within the public and HCPs, in addition to evidence-driven solutions that ensure faster, more accurate diagnoses and better treatment outcomes.

Dr. Atlal Allafi, President, Kuwait Society of Dermatologists, said, “Our partnership with Novartis is focused on breaking down barriers to care. Together, we're working to empower patients to recognize symptoms earlier and support physicians in identifying these conditions sooner. By accelerating diagnosis and access to treatment, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and overall well-being.”

Rabab Monir, Country Operations Head - Kuwait, Novartis, added, “Driven by our mission to transform the future of medicine, Novartis is proud to join forces with the Kuwait Society of Dermatologists to elevate dermatological care across Kuwait. Through this collaboration, we’re fostering a healthcare environment where early intervention and personalized treatment pave the way for improved patient outcomes.”

A professional organization for dermatologists in Kuwait, the Kuwait Society of Dermatologists is dedicated to advancing dermatological care through education, research, and public awareness. Committed to the highest standards of medical ethics and excellence, the society plays a key role in promoting skin health across the nation.

Dr Abeer Albazali, Vice President, Kuwait Society of Dermatologists, commented, “We aim to foster collaboration among dermatologists, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and best practices that drive progress in patient care. This partnership empowers us to move from dialogue to delivery—bringing global breakthroughs to life through locally tailored solutions.”

Through this collaboration, Novartis and the Kuwait Society of Dermatologists reinforce their mutual commitment to a future where patients benefit from early diagnosis, individualized care, and an improved quality of life.

Disease Descriptors

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) is a medical condition that affects 0.5-1 per cent of the global population and is characterized by chronic hives that last for six weeks or longer. These hives can appear without an obvious trigger and may cause significant itching and discomfort.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic skin condition more common in women and often undiagnosed, marked by recurrent, painful lumps or nodules under the skin. These lesions often become inflamed, can rupture, and may lead to scarring over time.

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by thick, red, scaly plaques on the skin. These lesions can be itchy, painful, and sometimes extensive. It is estimated that between 1 and 3 per cent of the population across countries in the Gulf are affected by this condition.

