Dubai, UAE: Mawaheb, a non-profit art studio for people of determination 16 and above, is proud to reveal the project between AkzoNobel, KLM and Dubai Airports which will focus on promoting diversity and inclusivity in art and to showcase the skills of people of determination from Mawaheb.

“This project is an exciting and inspiring example of a public private partnership designed to promote inclusivity in art and we see this as an incredible opportunity to use our passion for paint to empower people to express their individuality,” explains Jasbir Gill, AkzoNobel’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa.

To help speak more on this opportunity, Wemmy De Maaker, Director at Mawaheb, said, “The project recreates Rembrandt’s masterpiece using modern imaging techniques to tell a different story. This version places Mawaheb artists of determination at the forefront and highlights their efforts along with the support of their art teachers and volunteers. It is an indirect but strong call for equality, acceptance and inclusion. The new creation is an altogether different approach to a historic artwork and this has been possible because of our collaboration with AkzoNobel, KLM, and Dubai Airports.”

After closing its doors during the pandemic, Mawaheb is ready to welcome back the students at its new location at GC Avenue, Al Quoz 3, starting 1st February 2022.

About Mawaheb

Mawaheb, founded in 2010, brings the talents, thoughts, and aspirations of young adults with special needs to life. Our artists are known in the United Arab Emirates as ‘The Determined Ones’.

After being closed for a year, we are excited to announce that our beautiful Mawaheb community is returning early 2022 at GC Avenue in Al Quoz. Comprising a studio and a café where everyone from the community can meet and learn from each other. The new Mawaheb studio will be a meeting place for leisure or work, to meet our students, or to participate in workshops. At the same time, in the warehouse next door, our students will work on their life skills through the medium of art and training sessions under the supervision of professional trainers. The concept behind Mawaheb is to bridge the gap between society and the determined ones who can often lack direction once they finish school. For more information, please follow on Instagram Mawaheb Dubai or Facebook Mawaheb Art.

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 34,500 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high performance products and services our customers expect. For more information please visit www.akzonobel.com.

Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC. As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM was established in 1919, making it the world’s oldest airline still operating under its original name. Operating out of its home base in Amsterdam, the KLM Group served its global network with a fleet of 214 aircraft in 2018, supported by 33,000 people. With a network of 92 European cities and 70 intercontinental destinations, KLM offers direct services to key economic centres all over the world and as a partner in the SkyTeam Alliance, this extends to 1,063 destinations in 173 countries. In 2004, KLM and Air France merged and the group plays a pioneering role in the European air transport industry and in sustainable air travel.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022