Abu Dhabi, UAE : The “Made in Italy” is appreciated also in the renewable energy sector, Italy is in fact the 4th global supplier of components to the UAE renewable energy production industry. With a turnaround of Euro 23 billions, over 400 specialized companies operating and 60 thousand employees, Italy is the 2nd producer in Europe and the 6th exporter globally.

At the World Future Energy Summit, the exhibition dedicated to renewable energies that will run until January 19th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Italy is represented by 31 companies. Out of which 16 are hosted in the official Italy country Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE.

As part of its Energy Strategy 2050 the UAE aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent. To minimize its environmental impact and to free itself from traditional sources of energy, the local government is encouraging international collaborations and the country has become a land of opportunities for companies operating in the renewable energy industry.

His Excellency Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE said, “Italy is already a world leader in circular economy in many fields: according to a study conducted by the University of Oxford, Italy ranks second in the world as per the Green Complexity Index, thanks to the number of environmental patents registered, low CO2 emissions and strict environmental policies; it has the highest rate of recycling of urban and special waste (79.4% of recycled materials, twice as much as the EU average) and these activities result in a global saving of 23 million tons of oil and 63 million tons of CO2 per year; its agriculture is one of the most sustainable in Europe, with emissions of only 30 million tons of CO2 equivalent, and has cut pesticide use by 20% (2011-2018), with an increased use and production of renewable energy and reduced water consumption.

The ecological transition is also one of the pillars of the European Green New Deal and of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan as well as one of the focus themes of Italy Pavillon at EXPO 2020 Dubai, which showcases the most innovative Italian technologies to counter the climate change challenge.

Within this framework, the next World Future Energy Summit is a great opportunity to illustrate to the business community the most advanced Italian technologies and products to contribute to accelerate the transition to clean energy".

Trade of technologies and components for the renewable industry represented approximately 1.4% of the overall global trade in 2019. Italy, with 3% of world exports, is the 6th exporting country but it is in the 4th position in the global export of speed accelerator.

Talking about the importance of the UAE market, Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said “Italy’s strong skills in the manufacturing industry make it the 4th supplier of componets to the UAE renewable energy sector.

With Euro 75 million worth of goods exported to the UAE in the first six months of 2021, Italian companies have clearly recovered from the negative market trend caused by the pandemic. Compared to the same period in 2020 Italy’s exports to the country have grown by 11% and have also surpassed by almost 4% the value of the same period in 2019 (Euro 72 milion from Jan to Jun 2019).

Pumps, pressure reducers and components for solar panels have experienced a surge in requests in the first half of 2021, accounting for more than half of the overall Italian export to the UAE. Euro 40 million of air or vacuum pumps, pneumatic elevators and conveyors, air or other gas compressors and fans, and extractor hoods were imported between Januray and June 2021, 60% more of what was purchased back in 2019.

The UAE is a very strategic market for the internazionalization of companies operating in the renewable energy sector, at the WFES this year we are hosting 16 specialized small and medium enterprises, incuding 3 Startups. Looking at these number and at the effort that this country is making to shift toward more sustainable sources of energy, I am confident that the exchange of technologies, ideas and solutions between Italy and UAE can only grow”.

The Italian pavilion at WFES 2022 is located in Hall 7 at ADNEC and the Italian companies who are at the pavilion this week are:

AERONIKE SRL

AKUANET SRL

BAXENERGY ITALIA SRL

ELEMENTS WORKS SRL

ENERBRAIN SRL

FOR REC SRL

FOR.TEC. FORNITURE TECNOLOGICHE SRL

IS CLEAN AIR ITALIA SRL

MAGALDI GREEN ENERGY

PLASTICA ALFA SPA

REPOD SRL

RESONANCE SRL

RINA CONSULTING SPA

SCAM SRL

SEA MARCONI TECHNOLOGIES SAS

SYSTEA - SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY ADVANCE SPA

