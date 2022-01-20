PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates : InSinkErator, a business unit of Emerson and a manufacturer of food waste disposal solutions for residential and commercial use, today announced that it has recorded between 8 to 12 percent growth in the regional markets, over the past year. Many factors contributed to InSinkErator’s significant growth, foremost of which was the preparations for Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.
Commenting on this achievement, Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager Middle East and Africa at InSinkErator, said: “We are proud to announce this success, amid the tough conditions that affected global markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included supply chain shortages and shipping challenges. Thanks to the initiatives adopted by governments in the Middle East during the past period, the business sector was able to overcome many obstacles and transform challenges into opportunities.” Karam further added: “Despite all these hurdles, we were able to achieve high growth in the UAE in 2021 thanks to the preparations launched to host the most inclusive World Expo ever now in the MENA region."
Emerson's InSinkErator provides innovative and environment friendly solutions to residential, hospitality and other sectors. After witnessing an increasing demand from the healthcare sector, the company has also announced that it will be providing its solutions and services to several sectors in the future.
"While our environmentally friendly solutions serve all sectors, the recent pandemic has rearranged our priorities and showcased the importance of sectors related to health and hygiene. As these have become a daily necessity in recent times, I am sure that our innovative solutions would be able to meet the highest levels of hygiene and safety standards. Moreover, our sustainable solutions help to minimize energy and water consumption” said Mohamed Karam.
Emerson disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year ending on October 30, 2021, to have achieved net sales of $18.2 billion in 2021 and recorded a 9 percent increase as compared to previous years.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.