Dubai, United Arab Emirates : InSinkErator, a business unit of Emerson and a manufacturer of food waste disposal solutions for residential and commercial use, today announced that it has recorded between 8 to 12 percent growth in the regional markets, over the past year. Many factors contributed to InSinkErator’s significant growth, foremost of which was the preparations for Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager Middle East and Africa at InSinkErator, said: “We are proud to announce this success, amid the tough conditions that affected global markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included supply chain shortages and shipping challenges. Thanks to the initiatives adopted by governments in the Middle East during the past period, the business sector was able to overcome many obstacles and transform challenges into opportunities.” Karam further added: “Despite all these hurdles, we were able to achieve high growth in the UAE in 2021 thanks to the preparations launched to host the most inclusive World Expo ever now in the MENA region."

Emerson's InSinkErator provides innovative and environment friendly solutions to residential, hospitality and other sectors. After witnessing an increasing demand from the healthcare sector, the company has also announced that it will be providing its solutions and services to several sectors in the future.

"While our environmentally friendly solutions serve all sectors, the recent pandemic has rearranged our priorities and showcased the importance of sectors related to health and hygiene. As these have become a daily necessity in recent times, I am sure that our innovative solutions would be able to meet the highest levels of hygiene and safety standards. Moreover, our sustainable solutions help to minimize energy and water consumption” said Mohamed Karam.

Emerson disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year ending on October 30, 2021, to have achieved net sales of $18.2 billion in 2021 and recorded a 9 percent increase as compared to previous years.

