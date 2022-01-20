Unit process starts at AED 426,000 reaching up to AED 1,300,000

Dubai : One of the leading Dubai-based luxury residential developers, Iman Developers launched their latest project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), bringing to Dubai’s supply-starved growing realty market 212 new apartments.

Worth AED 130million, Oxford 212 is the fifth successful residential development of Iman Developers which has a portfolio of four completed projects and another three in development stages.

“Oxford 212 will set a benchmark in modern family living space. The project is luxury redefined offering premium living, adding value to the residential realty inventory of Dubai which currently is passing through a huge demand-supply gap,” said Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers.

Oxford 212 development will offer a total of 212 apartments – 107 studios, 85 one and 20 two-bedroom units, ranging from 390 sq. feet to 1800 sq., with unit prices ranging from AED 426,000 to AED 1300,000.

“The project’s focus is on providing a smart lifestyle to residents complete with a climate-controlled swimming pool, Rooftop BarBQ and kids play area, and intuitive everyday home automation,” said Marfani.

He said the project has been developed with focus on sustainability and as part of it the development has intuitive smart lighting for energy saving and eco cooling systems.

“For the past several years, we have seen an accelerating opportunity in convenience real estate, especially after the pandemic hit the world. The property buyer of today’s time is aware and well informed and look beyond just the property.”

He added “We are offering a sense of a personalized journey from the very first stage of awareness, through the purchasing process and the construction phases, and finally throughout the living experience. We believe that this phenomenon will be at the center of how business is done in the real estate industry moving forward.”

Oxford 212 facilitates community living with amenities including a fully equipped gym, a majestic pool, and a rooftop outdoor cinema. In addition, there is a children’s play area, barbecue area.

Iman Developers are known for modern architect and on time completion of the projects.

The group boost high quality and timely deliveries of its projects This has increased customer confidence, and this makes Iman Developers’ project very alluring for end users and investors.

The group has completed four projects before Oxford 212, this gives buyers an option to compare the features of the projects on offer - from the quality of construction to the amenities on offer - from a huge supply of ready-to-occupy apartments.

About Iman Developers

Iman developers are amongst the leading real estate developers in Dubai. Born out of a pursuit for perfection, each residence is created with the goal of being a unique work of art that combines time-honored designs, cutting edge technology and international safety practices. They aspire to create a state-of-the-art living space that is luxurious and comfortable.

Their projects include the Oxford Villas, Oxford Residences, Oxford Residences 2, and Oxford Boulevard. With each new project, they aim to not just deliver a residence, but a complete lifestyle. For more information, visit www.imandevelopers.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

