Cairo: On behalf of the German Government, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH Egypt, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a joint letter of intent at the ILO Cairo premises to foster cooperation on quality technical education and labour market development in Egypt. This comes in the context of the continuous support ILO and GIZ extend to the Egyptian Government to set decent work standards, as well as implement labour market, vocational training and migration activities.

Mr. Eric Oechslin, Director of the ILO Cairo Office and Dr. Alexander Solyga, Country Director at GIZ Egypt signed the letter of intent to work together on promoting decent training and employment opportunities that further develop the labour market in Egypt. Areas of cooperation also include training and employment promotion activities for young adults, promoting social dialogue between the Egyptian private sector and the workers, as well as exchange about the recognition of prior learning (RPL) methodology.

During the ceremony, Dr. Alexander Solyga, Country Director of GIZ Egypt reaffirmed GIZ’s commitment to further develop the labour market and improve technical education in Egypt through its various interventions and dual education system. “With emerging challenges in times of the pandemic, the world is facing economic risks that require GIZ and ILO to redouble their efforts towards better integration of Egyptian youth in the labour market. GIZ is determined to bring in its expertise to increase the number of qualified calibers for the labour market, while boosting private-sector demand for their skills”, he explains.

On this occasion, Mr. Eric Oechslin, Director of the ILO Cairo Office says: “Through its existing projects and programmes the ILO is committed to further advance the technical, vocational and education sector in Egypt. The cooperation with the GIZ will further enhance and improve synergies and cooperation between the two organizations to achieve better impact and ensure a more equitable and decent access of young people into the Egyptian labour market.”

The signing of the letter of intent marks years of cooperation between GIZ and ILO in the field of technical education and labour market development. GIZ and ILO have been partnering to implement joint activities in several migration and employment related projects, including Project Towards a Holistic Approach to Labour Migration Governance and Labour Mobility in North Africa (THAMM) and Employment Promotion Project (EPP).

About GIZ:

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. Operating in Egypt since 1956, GIZ provides technical expertise, develops capacities and delivers effective solutions in close partnership with local governmental and non-governmental organisations. GIZ supports Egypt in its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 and to create better social and economic prospects for the Egyptian people. ​

On behalf of the German Government, the European Union and other parties, GIZ implements 20 projects, with a total budget exceeding 150 million Euros, in all parts of Egypt in the following areas of cooperation: Energy, Water, Urban Development, Economic Development and Governance. ​

About ILO:

The only tripartite United Nations agency, since 1919 the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

Egypt first joined the ILO in 1936 and the ILO Cairo Office was established in 1959. It covers the ILO Decent Work Team (DWT) for North Africa and Country Office for Egypt and Eritrea. The main aims of the ILO are to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

