Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of Etisalat Digital and the region’s trusted IT security advisor, introduced an addition to its portfolio aimed at improving security for its customers by focusing on reducing identity-related risk. With CyberArk, the global identity security leader, Help AG now delivers the most comprehensive Identity Security Platform to its clients in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enforces least privilege and secures access across any device, anywhere, and at the right time. Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform helps organizations secure access to critical business data and infrastructure, protect a distributed workforce, and accelerate business in the cloud.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “Through joining forces with CyberArk, Help AG is demonstrating its commitment to partnering with the world’s leading cybersecurity vendors to offer state-of-the-art technology platforms to our customers. By adding CyberArk to our suite, we can now offer our customers the most complete and comprehensive identity security offerings to secure identities, both human and machine. This partnership enables us to leverage CyberArk’s industry-leading capabilities as we deliver an end-to-end managed service as part of our ongoing mission to become the region’s leading service-centric cybersecurity provider.”

CyberArk complements Help AG’s overall portfolio by broadening the focus on cybersecurity to include identity security. Organizations are provisioning complex, hybrid environments to support remote work and digital transformation, and the number of credentials, secrets and identities that are created as part of these initiatives are increasingly a target for bad actors in the digital space.

Craig Harwood, Regional Sales Director, Africa and Middle East at CyberArk added: “Working with Help AG will further expand the reach of our identity security solutions with customers in this growing region. In serious cybersecurity attacks worldwide, the initial infection point is often a single compromised identity, whether that be human or non-human. Leveraging Zero Trust and least privilege principles, the CyberArk platform monitors and manages how sensitive data and assets are accessed to better secure all user types across hybrid and cloud environments, business applications, and throughout the DevOps lifecycle.”

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform integrates smoothly into Help AG’s ecosystem of vendors with interoperability benefits for customers, such as those provided via the CyberArk C3 Alliance, its global technology partner program, which offers hundreds of pre-integrated, certified and supported plug-ins and solutions from leading enterprise providers.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of Etisalat Digital and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by Etisalat in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

Etisalat Digital is the business unit of Etisalat driving digital transformation by enabling enterprises and governments to become smarter through the use of latest technologies like cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

