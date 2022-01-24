Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL, the world’s leading logistics company; aiming to explore opportunities of commercial, technical and cargo collaboration

Members of the executive managements of Gulf Air and DHL attended the event, as Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air and Mr. Nour Suliman, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA, signed the MoU during a signing ceremony held at the national carrier’s Headquarters.

“We are always keen to explore ways to enhance our commercial partnerships, and to get involved in every related sector of the aviation industry. Logistics is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, and we are extremely impressed with services provided by DHL. We look forward to embarking on mutually fruitful relations with this world renowned courier” said Captain AlAlawi.

For his part, Mr. Suliman said: “The aviation industry has its eyes set on recovery following the difficult year we had in 2020. The air ways are opening up as COVID-19 restrictions gradually ease. With this in mind, we are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Gulf Air to set the stage for logistic services between Gulf Air and DHL and enhance our relations with one of the favourite airlines in the region.”

Gulf Air currently serves its network with a combination of wide and narrow body fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

With over 400,000 staff in over 220 countries and territories, DHL daily operates help customers cross borders, reach new markets, and grow businesses. The logistics company delivers around 1,614,000,000 parcels per year, and remains one of the most successful couriers in the world.

