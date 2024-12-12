Starting January 1, 2025, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital will expand its services to people in the northern regions while continuing to serve military personnel and their families

World-class clinical experts from M42’s network of esteemed hospitals will deliver personalized expert care closer to home, saving time for those currently travelling further afield to access specialist healthcare services

Under a first-of-its-kind military-civilian partnership earlier this year with the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, the M42-managed hospital will also introduce specialized health programs to address the unique needs of the communities across the UAE’s northern regions

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh, Sharjah, managed and operated by M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, is to be renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital to mark the expansion of its services as of January 1, 2025. The hospital will continue to serve the UAE military and their families while providing access to world-class healthcare for the communities in the northern regions. This development is a testament to M42’s dedication to making specialized healthcare more accessible across the UAE, ensuring that advanced medical services are within reach for all citizens and residents.

World-class clinical experts from M42’s network of esteemed hospitals — including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, Mubadala Health Dubai and Healthpoint — will help deliver advanced treatments and specialized medical expertise. With a large multi-specialty outpatient department, six operating rooms, an in-house laboratory and pharmacy, a radiology department, emergency care, and an intensive care unit, along with multiple procedure rooms, the state-of-the-art, 45,000 sqm, 200-bed inpatient hospital is fully equipped to deliver the full continuum of care. Family and internal medicine, diabetes management and endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology and urology are some of the services that will be available at the facility.

Dr. Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri, Major General and Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, said: “We are pleased with the first-of-its-kind military-civilian health partnership between the Ministry of Defence and M42 that will provide world-class medical services to our military personnel, their families and the wider community in the northern regions at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital. This cooperation clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to the armed forces, while enhancing our role in the national health system by improving access to specialized medical care to a larger segment of the society.”

M42’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, added: “M42 aims to transform healthcare delivery by providing preventive, precise and predictive care to diverse communities. Through this first-of-its-kind military-civilian partnership with the UAE Ministry of Defence, we aim to make a tangible and positive impact on people’s lives. Our dedication to health knows no borders, and we are proud to now serve the communities in the northern regions with world-class services and specialist expertise to meet their health needs. By fostering innovation and leveraging next-generation technology, M42 is committed to setting new benchmarks in patient care, improving accessibility and overall health outcomes to create a healthier, more equitable future for all.”

As part of M42’s commitment to advancing community health, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital will introduce specialized health programs designed to address the unique needs of the wider community in the northern regions. These initiatives will include targeted educational events, comprehensive health screenings, and personalized care solutions aimed at bridging the gap between healthcare access and overall well-being. By fostering a proactive approach to health, the hospital seeks to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to build a healthier, more resilient future for every member of the community.

About M42

M42 is a global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.