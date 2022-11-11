His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently met with Mr. Felipe Martinez, Director for Spain, Mexico and United Arab Emirates at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to discuss key topics regarding the UAE’s representation in the EBRD, and the mechanisms for exchanging bilateral information on strategic projects and plans.

The meeting was held at MoF’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. In attendance were Ms. Moza Saeed Almatrooshi, Head of International Organisations Department at MoF; Mr. Enrique Alejo, Alternate Director for Spain, Mexico and United Arab Emirates at EBRD; and a number of specialists from both sides.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Khoori welcomed Mr. Felipe Martinez and his accompanying delegation, and praised his efforts in representing the UAE in EBRD Board of Directors’ meetings. H.E. emphasised the need to explore the UAE priorities and set up coordination methods to better represent the UAE as EBRD shareholder.

H.E. Al Khoori discussed key topics, including the EBRD’s strategy and current projects, the potential for the EBRD to stimulate private sector growth, and ways to train employees from the UAE at EBRD. At the end of the meeting, H.E. Al Khoori stressed on the importance of EBRD's participation in World Government Summit 2023 and COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

H.E. said: “COP28 is a priority of our leadership, as it is essential for both economic growth and regional stability for current and future generations. As the president of COP28, the UAE is keen to comprehensively follow up on climate-related issues. There is a positive notion of economic growth through climate investments, like clean energy, that we must cultivate.”

The UAE joined the EBRD in September 2021. The EBRD was created in April 1991 to 'foster the transition towards open market-oriented economies and to promote private and entrepreneurial initiative'.