Visit Qatar is awarded with three prestigious awards, highlighting its dedication to adopting innovative technologies and transforming how travellers experience Qatar. These awards include the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge and two MENA Digital Awards: The Gold Award for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet) and the Silver Award for Best Web Platform.

The Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, an AI-powered travel companion, was celebrated for redefining travel planning. Available on both the Visit Qatar website and mobile application, it offers personalised itineraries and insights in over 50 languages, making travel planning seamless and inclusive. Backed by Microsoft Azure and Adobe CMS, this innovative tool empowers users to explore Qatar’s tourism and travel with ease. Its debut at the World Summit AI Qatar 2024 received enthusiastic feedback, particularly for its ability to provide accurate and culturally relevant recommendations for Arabic-speaking users.

The Visit Qatar app was recognised with the Gold Award at the MENA Digital Awards for its seamless integration of a unified profile and the Visit Qatar Pass, which unlocks savings of up to 50% on various experiences. Designed with the user in mind, the app enables travellers to personalise their journey, discover exclusive offers, and redeem discounts effortlessly. These features have made the app an essential companion for anyone exploring Qatar.

The Silver Award for Best Web Platform was awarded in recognition to the Qatar Tourism Awards platform for its enhanced accessibility and user-friendly design. Key updates include a transparent submission process, real-time tracking tools, and targeted communication strategies that kept participants engaged. These improvements led to a remarkable increase in user interaction, doubling the number of award submissions and achieving a significant rise in time spent on the platform.

Aligned with Qatar’s National Development Strategy, the GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, Visit Qatar mobile app, and tailored platforms that digitise workflows serve as key components in establishing a world-class digital ecosystem. These initiatives demonstrate Qatar’s leadership in the responsible adoption of cutting-edge technology, enhancing the visitor experience at every stage of their journey to Qatar.

