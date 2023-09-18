Abu Dhabi: As part of the General Pension and Social Security Authority’s (GPSSA’s) quest to continue offering top-notch services while ensuring accurate and timely transactions for its stakeholders, entities registered with the GPSSA are required to update their Emirati employee’s information and data in a punctual manner on the UAE’s Pension Authority’s electronic system.

Entities must ensure that details regarding their Emirati employees is updated in GPSSA’s website, with emphasis on the employee’s salary, job title, contact information (address, phone number, email), place of residence, family book, passport, employment status, social status and health status.

Updating data not only facilitates the electronic linkage process amongst GPSSA and other federal and governmental authorities, it also fulfills the UAE governments collaboration model to provide distinguished services to customers through a reliable, quick and smooth linkage network amongst governmental authorities as part of the NAFIS program to accelerate the UAE’s overall development process through the delivery of sustainable and innovative solutions.

It is worth noting that updating an employee’s data not only helps process an entities transaction on GPSSA’s system faster, it also supports the completion of mandatory services in a quicker manner, such as registering an entity, registering an insured individual, paying monthly contributions, adding and/or purchasing, completing end-of-service transactions, completing transfers and health unfitness certificates, amongst others.

It is important to remember that contributions in the private sector are paid during the year based on the contribution account salary for the month of January each year. Any increase in the insured’s contribution account salary during the year becomes retroactive from the beginning of January of that same year. If for any reason that is not done, the amount will be accounted for in January the following year. If an employee joins a private sector entity after January, his/her contributions are calculated on the month by which he/she joined until the next January, while contributions of insured members employed in the government sector are calculated on the basis of the actual contribution calculation salary for each month.

Government entities are obligated to provide the GPSSA with a list of updated salaries and monthly contributions for their Emirati employees, as well as keep the authority updated on changes in number of employees or their salaries, each month, while private sector entities are required to undergo the same exact updates once a year, specifically on January of each year.

Monthly salary contribution payments must be made at the end of each month, with a grace period permitted till the beginning of the new month up until the fifteenth day of the month.

In an employee has applied for a paid leave, his/her entity is obligated to pay monthly contributions on his/her behalf in full, while in the case of an unpaid leave (i.e. special leave to accompany one of the spouses or a study leave without pay), the insured individual must pay the salary contributions in full.

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae