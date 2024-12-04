Dubai, UAE: As cancer rates among women in the UAE continue to rise, 16-year-old student activist Reyna Mehta has made a remarkable effort to support cancer patients, raising over 60,000 AED through a dedicated fundraising campaign. Her initiative coincided with the third anniversary of Majlis Al Amal by Al Jalila Foundation.

Majlis Al Amal, the UAE’s first cancer drop-in centre, offers a holistic support model combining emotional, psychological, and community resources. Its wellness programs and educational workshops are designed to improve quality of life and foster a sense of community. With ongoing community involvement, the centre empowers women on their cancer journey, reinforcing that they are not alone in their fight.

Inspired by the resilience and determination of the women she met at Majlis Al Amal, Reyna organized a fundraising campaign and curated a special Indian classical dance event to raise awareness and funds. The event, held at Al Jalila Foundation, featured Indian classical dance performances by over 15 dancers and 3 dance styles; ending with a special piece by Reyna herself, along with 4 cancer survivors (members of Majlis Al Amal), it symbolised hard work, hope, and the strength of a community.

Her efforts not only provided essential resources but also raised awareness about the unique challenges faced by women battling cancer. Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Reyna’s initiative underscored the vital role community involvement plays in fostering hope and solidarity.

Reflecting on her journey, Reyna said: "Witnessing the courage and determination of the women at Majlis Al Amal inspired me to take action. I wanted to show them and others facing similar challenges that they are not alone, and that their community stands beside them with love and support."

Reyna’s teacher, Ms. Anjana Ketty from Jumeirah College, who mentored her through the campaign, remarked: "Reyna's compassion and commitment to making a difference are truly remarkable. She has shown that age is no barrier to creating meaningful change and inspiring others to join the cause. Her work reflects the power of empathy and leadership."

Reyna and her family recently visited Al Jalila Foundation to witness her name being engraved on the donor wall in recognition of her fundraising efforts.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The unwavering support from our community is the lifeline that enables us to bring care, spread hope, and empower patients. When a young advocate like Reyna steps forward, her compassion sends a powerful message that resonates beyond our walls, inspiring positivity and unity across the community. Her efforts not only provide essential resources, but also remind us of all of the incredible strength found in collective compassion.’’

According to the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention, cancer cases among women have surged by 44.4% from 2020 to 2024, underscoring an urgent need for accessible, comprehensive care. With one in three women worldwide at risk of developing cancer, there is a need for robust support systems, particularly for those who may struggle to afford adequate medical care. As the fight against cancer continues, community involvement remains a cornerstone in providing support and hope for those affected. Contributions not only fund treatments but also empower women to overcome the challenges posed by cancer, reaffirming that they are not alone in their journey.

About Reyna Mehta

At 16 years old, Reyna Mehta is a Year 12 student at Jumeirah College and a passionate advocate for health equity and women's rights. Inspired by her desire to address financial inequalities in healthcare, Reyna has initiated several projects focused on cancer awareness and menstrual health education. Her recent fundraising efforts and community initiatives exemplify her commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of women affected by cancer.