Dubai: As part of its ongoing mission to share its accumulated expertise and pioneering model in trade facilitation and customs inspection with other countries, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, represented by Dubai Customs, welcomed a distinguished delegation from Vietnam, led by H.E. Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE and Mr. Mai Ngoc Thuan, the Former Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee, Former Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Council, Senior Advisor to the Project on Researching Free Trade Zones Associated with Seaports in Cai Mep Ha Area. The delegation also included representatives from various sectors such as chambers of commerce and industry, customs authorities, port administration, logistics services, transportation infrastructure development, and marine engineering.

The visiting delegation was received by Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, along with Dr. Mohamed Jumah Rahmah, the Executive Director of Technology & Digital Transformation at PCFC, Taleb Aldhanhani​​​​, Director‑ Licensing and Services Department at Trakhees Department, Waleed Isa bin Darwish, Director of Sea Customs Centers Management, and a group of department heads and inspection officials.

Dubai Customs: A model in global trade facilitation

In his welcome address, Mohammed Al Ghaffari highlighted that Dubai Customs has established itself as a leading global model in streamlining trade operations and customs inspection, becoming a point of reference for customs administrations across many countries. He noted the keen interest of visiting delegations in understanding the cutting-edge digital platforms developed by Dubai Customs for cargo tracking and its advanced inspection equipment. He emphasized that these efforts have significantly contributed to Dubai's prominent role in global trade, strengthening its ranking among the most advanced and secure commercial hubs worldwide, and among the best cities to live and work in.

Dr. Mohammed Jumaa highlighted the technological solutions implemented by the PCFC in the trade and port sectors, pointing to its ongoing efforts in digital transformation and the use of smart applications that streamline licensing and inspection procedures. These efforts aim to establish Dubai as a premier global trade hub. He also emphasized the PCFC’ openness to sharing expertise and transferring its successful experiences to various countries and continents.

He further explained that the organization has recently launched its comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, in line with Dubai’s vision to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions across sectors. This strategy aims to transform all services into smart operations that enhance user experience and increase business returns.

Waleed bin Darwish shared further insights, stating: “We provided the delegation with an in-depth presentation during their visit to the Jebel Ali Customs Center and TECOM, where they were introduced to our state-of-the-art X-Ray scanning technology — the first of its kind globally — used for inspecting heavy and light vehicles, massive equipment, and yachts. This system has greatly enhanced the inspection capacity at Jebel Ali, accelerating procedures, improving workflow efficiency, and reinforcing the port’s position as the largest in the Middle East and one of the most significant seaports worldwide. The system drastically reduces inspection time from nearly 6 hours manually to just 5 minutes. Additionally, we demonstrated a streamlined clearance journey for customers, showing how goods can be processed within minutes. Our goal is to continuously elevate Jebel Ali Port’s international standing by leveraging innovation to enhance the customer experience and ensure their satisfaction.”

Commitment to security and global supply chain resilience

He added: “Dubai Customs is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of its inspection officers by equipping them with the latest knowledge and skills in customs inspection practices. Given the non-stop commercial activity at the Dubai World Trade Center and the emirate’s strategic ports, the Maritime Customs Centers Management is committed to ensuring smooth cargo flows to support global supply chain resilience, while simultaneously confronting all forms of smuggling of banned, restricted, and counterfeit goods with absolute vigilance.”

The Vietnamese delegation commended Dubai Customs’ impressive progress in technological innovation, particularly in the areas of inspection systems and customs services, and applauded the department’s role in enhancing the efficiency of customs operations and combating the movement of illegal goods and hazardous shipments. The delegation also expressed their interest in adopting Dubai’s modern systems and learning from its extensive experience to bolster Vietnam’s customs capabilities and streamline its trade and logistics processes.