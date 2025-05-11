The campaign runs throughout May, coinciding with Make it in the Emirates 2025

Retailers offer fee waivers, marketing support, and shelf space at competitive rates

The initiative enhances the visibility of UAE-made products across digital and physical platforms

Abu Dhabi-UAE: His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, witnessed the nationwide launch of a national campaign under the Make it in the Emirates platform to promote UAE-made products. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), brings together nine of the UAE’s leading retail and e-commerce platforms to amplify the presence of locally manufactured products, both in-store and online annually.

Running throughout May, the campaign will feature prominently in the lead-up to Make it in the Emirates 2025. Participating partners – ADNOC Distribution, Noon, Tradeling, Grandiose, Talabat, Carrefour, Lulu, Union Coop, and Spinneys – will offer prominent shelf space and dedicated digital storefronts for local products backed by a comprehensive suite of incentives for manufacturers.

These incentives include registration fee exemptions, free digital advertising, tailored onboarding support and customer service, logistics and storage support for up to three months, product registration assistance, and the production of promotional videos for social media.

The initiative features an annual promotional campaign in collaboration with leading retailers and e-commerce platforms. Participating partners will offer a range of incentives, including prominent product placement on digital platforms, dedicated shelf space in stores, training programs, fee waivers throughout the campaign period, and complimentary digital advertising. New manufacturers will benefit from additional support, such as the creation of free online storefronts, exemption from storage and logistics fees for up to three months, assistance with product registration through relevant authorities, and social media promotion support.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ministry and campaign partners, represented by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; Engineer Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution; Mansoor Al Ghurair, CEO of Noon; Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop; Günther Helm, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, Dr. Mussaab Aboud, CEO of Grandiose; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail; Pedram Assadi, COO of Talabat; Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys; and Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling.

Collaborative Partnership

HE Al Suwaidi said: “This campaign aligns with the ministry’s efforts to enhance collaboration with manufacturers and suppliers across the UAE. This public-private sector collaboration is a pillar of the country’s attractive business environment. It also supports the competitiveness of local companies, which benefit from a favorable investment climate, as well as enablers and incentives under the umbrella of Make it in the Emirates.”

HE Al Suwaidi added: “This new initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to raising consumer awareness about the quality of UAE-made products. The campaign falls within MoIAT’s initiatives aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 by encouraging people to buy local.”

Strategic Partnership to Support Locally Made Products

Al Lamki said: “ADNOC Distribution is proud to join the Make it in the Emirates national campaign alliance led by MoIAT, which marks a strategic public-private partnership to support and promote locally made products. Through this collaboration, we are providing a range of incentives for local manufacturers, including dedicated display spaces for UAE-made products at ADNOC Distribution Oasis.”

Food Security and Economic Stability

Al Hashemi said: “Our partnership with MoIAT underscores a shared vision to enhance the competitiveness of UAE-made products and build a thriving industrial and commercial ecosystem. Every dirham spent on local goods is an investment in our economic resilience and national self-sufficiency.”

Promoting Emirati Products

Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, commented: “We’re proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to support the UAE’s vision for a more diversified and resilient economy. This MoU will help boost the presence of locally made products on our shelves, empower domestic manufacturers, and strengthen the local supply chain, all in line with the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

He added: “As a regional retail leader, Majid Al Futtaim remains committed to championing local businesses, advancing sustainable development, and contributing to a thriving manufacturing sector, building a more self-reliant and prosperous future for the UAE.”

The UAE: Launchpad for Businesses

Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon, said: “We’re proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to support the Make it in the Emirates initiative. Building locally, at scale, is exactly the kind of ambition we believe in. The UAE is an incredible launchpad for businesses — a nation that champions bold ideas and believes deeply in the power of its local economy.”

High-Quality Goods

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group (Grandiose), commented: “We are proud to be a partner of this progressive initiative with MoIAT under the Make it in the Emirates initiative. As an authentic retail brand, Grandiose is an integral part of the UAE’s thriving ecosystem, reflecting our commitment to championing high-quality, locally produced goods through active promotion of UAE-made products.”

Business Empowerment

Rupawala said: “We are proud to partner with MoIAT for the Make it in the Emirates initiative. As a homegrown organization with deep roots in the UAE, supporting and promoting local manufacturing is a top priority for us. Through this partnership, we aim to further expand and promote a wider range of locally made products across our stores, empowering local enterprises and young entrepreneurs.”

Supporting Entrepreneurs

Assadi commented: “We are proud to partner with MoIAT on the Make it in the Emirates initiative this year. As the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, we firmly believe in the power of domestic production to drive innovation, strengthen the economy, and support the communities we serve. At talabat, we are deeply committed to supporting local entrepreneurs and businesses, helping them scale and thrive in our ecosystem. By growing and championing the incredible range of local products on our platform, we are actively contributing towards the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, self-reliant future.”

Supporting Talents

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “We are excited to work alongside Make it in the Emirates in championing local talent and supporting the growth of homegrown businesses. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to promoting products manufactured in the UAE by supporting local producers.”

Manufacturing Sector Excellence

Croker said: “At Tradeling, we are proud to collaborate with MoIAT to highlight the excellence of UAE manufacturing. As the region’s leading B2B digital ecosystem and marketplace, we are committed to leveraging our platform to raise awareness about the quality, innovation, and value of Made in the Emirates products.”

The campaign coincides with preparations for Make it in the Emirates 2025, which will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from from 19-22 May. The event is the UAE’s premier industrial platform, bringing together leading manufacturers, investors, and strategic partners from both the public and private sectors.