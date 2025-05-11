Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inspected the state-of-the-art 132/11 kV digital substation (Nad Hessa), which has been designed to meet the growing demand for energy while setting new standards in digital optimisation and sustainability. The substation utilises advanced technologies in control systems, digital communications, cyber security and equipment monitoring and protection, contributing to the stability of the electricity grid. The substation aligns with DEWA’s strategic road map to become the world’s first AI-native utility, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across all core operations, including energy production, transmission and distribution.

The substation, which cost over AED 93.322 million, involved 649,064 safe man-hours with zero injuries. Using advanced design and construction techniques contributed to the substation's completion five months ahead of schedule.

Al Tayer emphasised the substation's importance in supporting Dubai's ambitious energy goals. The substation reflects DEWA's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure that meets the emirate’s growing energy needs, and its alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. DEWA has won the Emirates Innovates Award for innovative digital substation design.

“This substation is not just an infrastructure project but a step towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in clean energy and smart cities. The substation has achieved a 57% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to 54.24 tonnes annually. Its advanced technologies will improve energy efficiency and grid reliability, ensuring sustainable supplies for residential and commercial areas, as well as technology companies. Through this advanced substation, we underline our commitment to excellence and sustainability,” said Al Tayer.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said: “The digital substation, with a total capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes, underlines DEWA's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and technological innovation.”

The substation features an innovative design, with its facilities integrated into a single building to minimise the built-up area while enhancing secure data communication and security technologies such as remote-control systems and key management. It has won several prestigious awards, including the Green Apple Environment Award 2023 and the Green World Award 2023, highlighting DEWA's leadership in adopting sustainable and innovative solutions.