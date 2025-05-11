Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, concluded the 2024-2025 Smart Investor Program with an Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, 11th May 2025. The event was attended by Her Highness Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Board members and the executive management of both entities, school coordinators, and participating students.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the Smart Investor Program continues to serve as a key national initiative aimed at strengthening financial literacy among young learners. Delivered through engaging, activity-based learning, the program introduces foundational concepts in personal finance, including budgeting, saving, and financial planning, empowering students with practical knowledge for real-world financial decision-making. The program's success underscores Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain's ongoing commitment to fostering a financially savvy and responsible generation.

This year’s edition of the academic year culminated in the Smart Investor National Competition, designed to test students’ comprehension and application of financial concepts. A total of 48 teams competed in a two-phased selection process. In the first stage, students submitted short videos creatively illustrating one of the core financial concepts of the Smart Investor Program. The second stage required teams to conceptualize a mobile application designed to support financial planning.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the top three winning teams across both school categories. For the government schools category, the first-place award was presented to Aamina Bent Wahab Primary Girls School, the second-place award to Hamad Town Primary Girls School, and the third-place award to Al Mustaqbal Primary Girls School. For the private schools category, the first-place award was presented to Al Hekma International School, the second-place award to Modern Knowledge Schools, and the third-place award to Al Raja School.

Additionally, the “Best Video” award from the first stage of the competition was presented to H.H.Shaikha Moza Bint Hamad Al Khalifa Comprehensive School for the government schools category and Canadian School Bahrain for the private schools category.

“The Smart Investor Program reflects our shared vision to nurture financially informed and empowered youth who are ready to take on the challenges of the future. Each year, the students raise the bar with their creativity and insight. We are proud to support this initiative, in collaboration with Bahrain Bourse, that bridges classroom learning with practical life skills, reinforcing the values of responsibility, foresight, and innovation. This year’s milestone also marks INJAZ Bahrain’s 20th Anniversary, further emphasizing our shared commitment to empowering Bahrain’s youth through education and practical skills development.”

Commenting on the impact of the program, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse stated, “The Smart Investor Program continues to serve as a catalyst in embedding financial literacy among youth, laying the foundation for a well-informed and resilient future generation. Through sustained partnerships with INJAZ Bahrain and the Ministry of Education, we continue to foster a generation that values informed financial choices. The level of commitment and creativity demonstrated by the students this year reflects the enduring impact of the program.”

Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain extended their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education for its crucial role in the successful implementation of the program. Appreciation was also extended to the program sponsors for the 2024-2025 academic year: Ahli United Bank (Gold Sponsor), Bank ABC, and National Bank of Kuwait (Silver Sponsors), whose contributions continue to drive meaningful educational outcomes.

