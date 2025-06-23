Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) continues to receive submissions for the inaugural edition of the Research Awards 2025, launched in February 2025. The initiative highlights DGHR’s strategic vision to support scientific research and invest in human capital to enhance Dubai’s government workplace with research insights and practical ideas that increase employees’ quality of life and align with future transformations in human resources management.

Currently, the department has received 20 research papers from 13 government entities. Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has contributed five entries, followed by DGHR with three. Other contributors include Dubai Health Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, among others.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said, “The submissions we received are a testament to the spirit of collaboration and integration between government and academic institutions to empower the government work system. This has been possible through leveraging scientific research as a strategic tool to promote innovation and improve performance. At DGHR, we believe the awards serve as a vital platform for converting knowledge into relevant policies and practices that promote employee well-being and sustain institutional excellence. We welcome all government entities to utilise this opportunity by submitting scientific research that supports Dubai’s objective of creating a world-leading government based on competence, knowledge and renewal.”

The research papers highlight various key themes linked to improving the government work system, such as the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in strengthening performance systems for government employees, high-performance work systems in human resources management, employee relations and their quality of life, modern working patterns, enhancing employee performance and well-being, institutional culture and their impacts; disguised disciplinary penalties in the context of AI and the development of HR systems and policies in Dubai.

The department announced that the research papers received are currently undergoing a screening process to ensure compliance with submission criteria. Furthermore, all submissions will be assessed during August and September by an academic committee formed by partner universities, including Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai. The finalists will be declared in the final phase. The department further stated that the final date for the submission is August 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, DGHR is launching a second awareness workshop in July 2025. The session will update participants with the latest developments of the awards and new improvements made on the official website, such as a dedicated page for research submissions titled ‘Dubai Government HR Department Research Awards.’ The initial awareness workshop was conducted in May 2025, which witnessed active participation of more than 350 attendees.

DGHR welcomes all Dubai Government entities to continue submitting scientific research under the award’s research areas. The initiative seeks to strengthen the field of scientific research, promote scientific research and create HR systems and policies in Dubai, in line with government directives to invest in knowledge and embrace best institutional practices.