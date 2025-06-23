Workshop supports the Ministry’s vision to build a health-conscious society through empowerment and proactive prevention

The initiative encourages middle-aged individuals to adopt and promote healthy lifestyles

H.E. Dr. Al Rand: The initiative supports the Ministry’s strategic goal of building a proactive healthcare model

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has organised a three-day training workshop for the Longevity Ambassadors Programme, bringing together a select group of middle-aged individuals from across the emirates.

The participants were chosen for their potential to become influential advocates in promoting a culture of health that supports quality of life as people age. The initiative aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to promote public health by fostering a preventive, informed, and health-conscious society.

Promoting Prevention and Healthy Living

Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, the workshop is part of MoHAP’s efforts to build a health-conscious and prevention-focused society. It supports national policies and initiatives aimed at empowering individuals to take charge of their health, including the National Policy to Promote Healthy Lifestyles, family and elderly health programmes, and national plans for creating a sustainable preventive health model.

Longevity Ambassadors

The " Longevity Ambassadors Programme" is an innovative initiative launched by MoHAP to raise community awareness about the importance of adopting healthy, sustainable lifestyles as well as to reinforce the values of healthy ageing. Through hands-on training, participants, many of whom are amateur athletes and respected community figures, are equipped to act as ambassadors within their emirates.

These ambassadors will play a vital role in Ministry-led awareness campaigns, providing living examples of active and healthy ageing, and take part in community and sporting events that emphasise longevity and quality of life.

The current group of Longevity Ambassadors includes Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Youssef Al Qaywani, Saeed Zarif Al Shamsi, Saeed Al Maamari, Hamid Bouajil Al Shamsi, Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Sari Al Sheikh Al Najari, and Sultan Mohammed Al Obaidli.

Promoting Healthy Lifestyles

This training falls within a comprehensive framework designed to promote health awareness, build leadership and communication skills, and empower participants to take an active role in awareness campaigns and community initiatives organised by the Ministry in collaboration with its partners.

The programme seeks to enhance health education across all segments of society, encouraging individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles by following the positive example set by the ambassadors. It also seeks to strengthen community partnerships between government entities and civil society in line with the national health agenda, the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Scientific Sessions

The workshop included 18 scientific and interactive sessions delivered by 14 experts from health authorities, academic institutions, and community organisations. The sessions addressed a wide range of topics related to physical, psychological, and behavioural health during ageing.

The event also focused on developing the ambassadors' communication and leadership skills, equipping them to serve as influential community figures. Training focused on three key areas: evidence-based health education, sustainable community empowerment, and psychological and skill development.

Community involvement

His Excellency Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the “Longevity Ambassadors” initiative represents a tangible application of the Ministry’s strategic vision to shift toward a proactive healthcare model, one that prioritises community engagement and comprehensive prevention.

Al Rand noted that empowering individuals to actively contribute to improving public health is a deliberate and forward-looking approach aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the national health system. “This initiative supports the balance between population growth and the increasing burden of age-related chronic diseases,” he said, adding that it is established on scientific principles aligned with the national framework for healthy ageing.

For her part, Dr. Suad Al Awar, Head of the Family Health Department at the Ministry, noted that the workshop has witnessed a strong sense of commitment and enthusiasm among participants, a promising sign for building future community health leaders equipped to champion wellness initiatives. She stressed that investing in people is fundamental to building a resilient health system.

Dr. Al Awar added that involving this age group lends the initiative greater depth, drawing on their wisdom, experience, and capacity to create real community impact. Their participation, she said, is key to improving health outcomes and cultivating a culture that views ageing as a phase of continued activity, productivity, and social contribution, in line with the UAE’s vision of social and health sustainability.

