Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) engaged in discussions with the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to explore ways to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The meeting emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships between business communities and private sector institutions to leverage high-potential investment opportunities across diverse industries in both nations.

The discussions were held during an official visit by H.E Almaz Tasbolat, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai, to the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where he was received by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides explored ongoing cooperation between Sharjah and Kazakhstan, focusing on strategies to advance economic ties through the exchange of trade delegations and the coordination of sector-specific exhibitions and events.

These efforts aim to facilitate access to investment prospects for companies and investors in both markets. The discussions also highlighted priority sectors that offer strong potential for collaboration, with the real estate sector taking particular prominence.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations with Kazakhstan and facilitating high-quality services that support the success of Kazakh enterprises operating in Sharjah.

He encouraged Kazakh companies to explore the emirate’s investment landscape, highlighting its pro-business regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and strategic geographic location as key drivers of sustainable growth.

