Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), announced the launch of the 2025 edition of “Sharjah Summer Promotions”, which will run from July 1 to September 1.

Considered the most prominent events on Sharjah’s economic and tourism agenda, the promotion will feature the participation of over 1,000 retail outlets across all cities and regions of the emirate. It is organized in collaboration with SCCI’s Shopping Malls Sector Business Group and in coordination with several concerned government entities within the emirate.

This year, Sharjah Summer Promotions is introducing “Shamsa”, a newly launched mascot character designed to enhance the campaign’s appeal to families and children. As the official promotional icon, Shamsa represents a renewed focus on interactive and family-oriented entertainment, reinforcing Sharjah’s strategic positioning as a leading commercial, tourism, and family-friendly destination.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Monday at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. The event was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA; and H.E Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Also present were H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions; Abdullah Al Baloushi, Head of SCCI’s Shopping Malls Sector Business Group; and Fadi Musharafieh, Head of SCCI’s Hotel Sector Business Group, as well as several representatives from partner organizations and government bodies in the emirate.

The press conference outlined the strategic vision and goals of Sharjah Summer Promotions, jointly organized by SCCI’s Shopping Malls Sector Business Group in coordination with several concerned government entities within the emirate.

This strategic partnership reflects a unified approach to integrating retail promotions, hospitality offers, and entertainment activities under a single platform. Its objective is to create a memorable summer shopping season for all family members, supported by a wide range of offers across Sharjah’s major tourist attractions and family entertainment destinations.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that “Sharjah Summer Promotions” embodies the Sharjah Chamber’s forward-looking vision, inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to solidify the emirate’s status as a premier shopping destination and tourist attraction.

He elucidated that the campaign supports ongoing efforts to strengthen the retail and tourism sectors as two key pillars of Sharjah’s economic structure.

“Sharjah Summer Promotions not only benefits consumers but also represents a strategic platform that contributes to economic growth, especially as retail sales in the UAE are forecast to surpass AED 417.6 billion by 2026. Through this platform, the Sharjah Chamber and its partners aim to empower the business community to benefit from and contribute to this economic progress,” Al Owais added.

Commenting on the campaign, H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, said: "Every year, we renew our commitment to offering a comprehensive summer experience that enriches the tourism sector and enhances the appeal of the Emirate of Sharjah locally, regionally, and globally. The 'Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025' campaign builds on the success of the previous edition, and through it, we aim to support our partners from both public and private sectors, while encouraging visits to tourist, cultural, and entertainment destinations in line with our vision to establish Sharjah as a vibrant destination throughout the year.”

He added: “This campaign is not merely a seasonal initiative but rather a reflection of our strategic vision, which focuses on strengthening collaboration across various sectors and achieving integration in delivering exceptional tourism experiences. We are confident that the 'Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025' will contribute to attracting more visitors, supporting the local economy, and solidifying the emirate's position as one of the leading tourist destinations in the region and the world."

For his part, H.E Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said that Sharjah Summer 2025 campaign reflects Shurooq’s strategic vision to position the emirate as a leading and competitive summer destination in the UAE and the wider region. It offers a well-rounded tourism experience centered around diversity, sustainability, and service excellence.

“Designed to meet the expectations of travelers of all ages, the campaign embodies Sharjah’s commitment to delivering a dynamic tourism ecosystem that blends authenticity with innovation. It spans a wide range of hospitality assets and integrated destinations developed by Shurooq across Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and other key locations — reinforcing the emirate’s tourism infrastructure and driving sustained growth across both the tourism and hospitality sectors,” he added.

Meanwhile, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi noted that promotional campaigns play an active role in revitalizing Sharjah’s tourism sector, offering visitors an integrated experience that combines retail with cultural, family, and hospitality offerings.

He emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber and its partners are committed to making the Summer Promotions a comprehensive marketing initiative that drives economic value and boosts the contribution of both the retail and tourism sectors to the emirate’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

As part of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 program, organizers introduced a newly designed child-friendly cartoon character dubbed “Shamsa” which is created to bring a cheerful and lively spirit to the promotional campaign.

Derived from the Arabic word “shams” meaning sun, the mascot represents brightness, optimism, and creativity. Shamsa is positioned as a central element of Summer Promotions 2025’s entertainment offering, which features a variety of recreational activities, artistic workshops, games, and live performances tailored to young audiences.

As a key feature of this year’s edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, the Sharjah Chamber will organize an interactive children’s festival titled “Shamsa Entertainment City”, set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from July 15 to August 15.

The festival is designed to offer an enjoyable experience for both children and their families, featuring a blend of games, recreational activities, and entertainment events. With a dedicated play area for children and diverse culinary offerings, the festival aims to attract families seeking a vibrant and festive summer atmosphere.

Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI and official spokesperson for Sharjah Summer Promotions, presented an overview of this year’s program, highlighting the extensive participation of key shopping centers and retail stores throughout the emirate.

Running over a two-month period, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 program includes an extensive lineup of promotional events, with a strong focus on large-scale discounts, reaching up to 75 percent across a broad selection of products and top local and global brands.

This year’s promotions include valuable prizes and raffle draws, with shopping vouchers for both retail customers and hotel guests, in addition to gold bars. Participating malls, central markets, and retail outlets across Sharjah have also allocated a wide selection of premium prizes, gifts and giveaways to enhance the overall shopping experience.

The press conference featured remarks from campaign partners and a comprehensive overview of the exclusive offerings available across 19 summer destinations. Participating shopping centers and markets will introduce engaging promotions supported by an entertainment program and 6 scheduled raffle draws.

The program also encompasses various entertainment events, retail offers, and hotel deals, with over 35 hotel packages provided by 23 hotel establishments. These packages include discounted rates on accommodation, dining, and beverages. Additionally, guests can enjoy complimentary tickets to popular tourist destinations in Sharjah, along with free credit for use at various hotel facilities.

“Sharjah Summer Promotions” features this year over 75 summer offerings including entertainment events, educational workshops, summer camps, and a wide range of family-friendly experiences.

These are organized in collaboration with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and commercial shopping centers.

The schedule also includes weekly children’s workshops and recreational events, in addition to marine activities hosted in the city of Khorfakkan.

Sharjah Summer Promotions will introduce a smart application enabling users to participate in electronic raffle draws. The organizing committee has also launched an integrated digital platform at www.shjsummer.ae, providing a full overview of all offers, discount packages, and services provided by event partners.

The website includes direct booking links for hotels, shopping malls, entertainment programs, destination experiences, and more. Customers who make purchases at participating shopping centers or book hotel stays in Sharjah through the website will be eligible to enter raffles and win valuable prizes.