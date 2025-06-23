The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institut Supérieur de la Magistrature of the Kingdom of Morocco to foster the exchange of legal knowledge and expertise through training programs and specialised seminars focusing on judicial and fields of mutual interest. The agreement was signed during a remote meeting held in the presence of Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI and H.E. Judge Abdelhanine Touzani, Director General of Morocco’s Superior Judicial Institute.

The MoU seeks to promote the dissemination of academic resources such as publications, books, and periodicals, and contribute towards the progress of legal research and studies within both institutes. The agreement also addresses the coordination of mutual field visits, thereby strengthening efforts to empower the judiciary and build capacity.

H.E. Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al-Badwawi, Director General of DJI, said: “At the Dubai Judicial Institute, we aim to strengthen our ties with leading judicial and training institutions. We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Institut Supérieur de la Magistrature of the Kingdom of Morocco to set up a framework for bilateral collaboration and combine our efforts to improve training programs. We are confident in the outcomes of this collaboration, which will help enhance judicial training pathways and foster the exchange of legal knowledge across both countries.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Judge Abdelhanine Touzani, Director General of Morocco’s Institut Supérieur de la Magistrature, expressed his delight in collaborating with DJI. In his remarks, he emphasised that the move reflected the unwavering commitment of both parties to enhance joint institutional work to boost judicial knowledge and design training programs for legal and judicial professionals.

This agreement marks a key milestone in DJI’s portfolio of strategic collaborations with leading judicial institutions across the Arab world, highlighting its strategic approach to cross-border collaboration. The move comes in line with DJI’s mission to uphold legal excellence, foster a robust judicial culture, and follow Dubai’s vision of creating an advanced judicial ecosystem capable of navigating future challenges.