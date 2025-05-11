Opportunities for collaboration on financial transformation and fintech innovation.

Building a strong ecosystem for digital investments in Kuwait.

Kuwait: Her Excellency, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Engineer Noora Sulaiman Al-Fassam, chaired a bilateral meeting with Her Excellency Deemah bint Yahya Al-Yahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). Held as part of the Secretary-General's official visit to Kuwait, the meeting focused on exploring opportunities to advance the digital economy and enhance financial inclusion.

The session brought together officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Digital Cooperation Organization to discuss the organization's four-year vision for accelerating digital transformation, driving financial innovation, and strengthening strategic cooperation among member states to boost digital startup growth.

“Kuwait and the Digital Cooperation Organization share a unified vision to enhance digital inclusion and build an innovation-driven economy. As a founding member of the organization, Kuwait remains committed to advancing digital transformation in line with its Vision 2035, which prioritizes a digital economy and modernized public services to drive economic diversification and job creation. Today's meeting reaffirms our commitment to positioning Kuwait as a regional hub for digital investments and technological development,” said Her Excellency Al-Fassam.

Her Excellency further underscored the importance of sustained cooperation, particularly during Kuwait's presidency of the fifth session of the Digital Cooperation Organization. She emphasized that this strategic partnership would support financial innovation and foster an attractive investment climate for entrepreneurs and digital startups across DCO member countries.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish dedicated working groups aimed at advancing shared objectives in digital transformation, financial innovation, and startup growth. These working groups will facilitate ongoing collaboration, streamline initiatives, and ensure alignment with the organization's four-year vision, reinforcing Kuwait's commitment to driving progress in the digital economy.