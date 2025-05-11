The Dubai-based security network provider showcases next-generation technologies designed to optimize control room operations and accelerate emergency response capabilities

Dubai, UAE: Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, the sole and exclusive security network provider for the Government of Dubai, is participating in the fourth edition of the World Police Summit 2025. Organized by Dubai Police, the event is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 13 to 15, bringing together leading security experts and specialists from over 100 countries to discuss the future of policing and public safety.

Nedaa’s participation underscores its pioneering role in strengthening Dubai’s security and public safety infrastructure through the provision of cutting-edge, secure communication solutions tailored to the needs of security agencies and critical institutions. During the summit, Nedaa will showcase a suite of advanced technologies powered by its certified mission-critical network solutions, designed to enhance situational awareness and support faster, more accurate decision-making in high-pressure and emergency scenarios.

As part of its showcase, Nedaa is unveiling its latest innovations in mission-critical communications, led by its advanced Reporting Management System for operations and control rooms. This system enables security agencies to accelerate response times, streamline coordination among specialized teams, and ensure real-time incident logging and rapid deployment of intervention units. Nedaa is also presenting ACOM Command & Control, a sophisticated platform that enhances operational efficiency across both central command centers and remote facilities.

H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, said: “Our participation in the World Police Summit 2025 reflects Nedaa’s strategic commitment to advancing public safety through intelligent, future-ready communication solutions. We remain dedicated to driving innovation and adopting cutting-edge technologies that empower security agencies to respond swiftly and effectively in critical situations. We believe that continuous innovation is key to building a safer, more resilient, and sustainable future for Dubai.”

The World Police Summit stands as one of the most prominent global platforms dedicated to security and public safety. The event brings together over 150 distinguished speakers and experts to explore the latest advancements in policing, security strategies, and emerging technologies—further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for security innovation.

Through its participation, Nedaa reaffirms its steadfast commitment to innovation and to enhancing the effectiveness of Dubai’s security and public safety systems, while remaining aligned with the emirate’s forward-looking digital transformation agenda.

Visitors are invited to explore Nedaa’s latest solutions at its stand in Hall 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during the World Police Summit 2025.