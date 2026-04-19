Discussing ways to enhance cooperation among emerging economies and expand financial partnerships

Exploring mechanisms to boost the resilience of financial systems in the face of future challenges

Exchanging expertise and exploring new opportunities in finance and development

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: “The UAE is committed to supporting international efforts to strengthen global financial stability and to advancing effective partnerships that help address accelerating economic developments.”

Washington: The UAE reinforced its growing influence on the global financial stage during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, held in Washington from 13 to 18 April 2026.

The UAE delegation, led by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, delivered substantive outcomes across multilateral sessions and high-level bilateral engagements, with participation from senior government officials.

The meetings resulted in strengthening strategic partnerships with international financial institutions and global counterparts, as well as discussing the global economic outlook, while also exchanging perspectives on how to support financial stability and enhance the resilience of the global economy amid current challenges.

Supporting financial stability

Al Hussaini said the UAE’s participation in this year’s Spring Meetings yielded significant outcomes that further consolidate the country’s position on the global economic stage.

He noted that the engagement is part of the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts to ensure global financial stability and to advancing effective partnerships that address evolving economic dynamics.

His Excellency added: “We will continue to build on the outcomes of these meetings to expand cooperation with our international partners, support sustainable economic growth and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global financial hub and a key partner in shaping the future of the global economy.”

G20 meetings

The UAE delegation participated in the G20 meetings, where discussions touched on the global economic outlook and challenges related to growth and financial stability.

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini stressed that “strengthening international coordination is fundamental to addressing global economic challenges and supporting more sustainable and inclusive growth.”

International Monetary and Financial Committee

As part of its participation in the meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the delegation discussed recent global economic developments and mechanisms to enhance the resilience of financial systems.

Al Hussaini noted that “adopting balanced and flexible fiscal policies is essential to ensuring the global economy’s ability to navigate future challenges.”

Regional economic challenges

The Emirati delegation also took part in the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Discussions addressed regional economic challenges and ways to support financial stability.

On the sidelines, the delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with international partners and representatives of global financial institutions, focusing on knowledge exchange and exploring new opportunities in finance and development, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global financial hub and a key partner in supporting the international economic system.

BRICS

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, led the UAE delegation at the BRICS meetings, which brought together deputy finance ministers and central bank governors. Discussions addressed ways to enhance cooperation among emerging economies and expand financial and economic partnerships.

AlKhoori said the UAE is keen to support international efforts aimed at promoting economic integration and opening new avenues for cooperation that contribute to global economic stability.

AlKhoori added: “Participation in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund provided an important platform to bolster international relations. The meetings and bilateral engagements have opened new channels for cooperation and enhanced knowledge exchange with international financial institutions. We are committed to translating these outcomes into practical initiatives that support the UAE’s economic priorities and enhance the readiness of its financial system to keep pace with global transformations.”