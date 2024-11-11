Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant step towards enhancing global humanitarian and development assistance, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree to establish the UAE Aid Agency. The UAE is a recognised global leader in humanitarian aid and development, and this newly founded entity aims to further strengthen the country’s ability to support economic and social development in other countries, with a particular focus on disaster relief, early recovery programmes, post-conflict stabilisation, development programmes, and capacity building programmes. The UAE Aid Agency will play a pivotal role in delivering critical aid, thereby improving lives and strengthening communities worldwide. By working alongside international partners and responding to beneficiary needs, it will aim to ensure the UAE’s collective efforts lead to real and lasting change, particularly in regions most vulnerable to crisis and instability.

Speaking on the occasion of the establishment of the UAE Aid Agency, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, “emphasized that the establishment of the UAE Aid Agency represents a continuation of the steadfast humanitarian legacy laid by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This approach reflects the UAE’s dedication to addressing humanitarian challenges and fostering sustainable development globally. The country pursues this mission under the wise leadership and enduring support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, affirming the commitment of the leadership, government, and nation to advancing this noble humanitarian endeavor”.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, added, "the establishment of the UAE Aid Agency reaffirms the UAE’s humanitarian role in providing essential assistance, improving living conditions, and supporting communities and people across all continents. His Highness emphasized the UAE’s commitment to collaborate with international partners to create a tangible and lasting positive impact, especially in regions affected by crises and instability, with a focus on vital areas such as educational services, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure sectors to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all."

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Aid Agency will report directly to the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared, “With the formation of the UAE Aid Agency, we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing global humanitarian challenges and promoting sustainable development in a strategic and coordinated manner. It reflects the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the vision of the country’s leadership under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in extending a hand of support to those in need around the world.”

The UAE Aid Agency will complement and enhance the work of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an increased focus on foreign aid. It will work closely with federal and local government entities, local NGOs, international organisations, and private sector partners to ensure aid is delivered to areas where it is needed most for maximum impact. In collaboration with a range of partners, the UAE Aid Agency will identify priority areas for development and humanitarian aid, implement relief programmes during natural or man-made crises, and provide support for recovery efforts in the aftermath of global disasters and conflicts, including stabilisation projects and long-term capacity building.

The establishment of the UAE Aid Agency represents a significant step for the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian aid, reflecting its core values of inclusion, cooperation, and commitment to international development. The UAE is considered one of the world’s most generous donor countries. Latest figures show the UAE has contributed over USD 98 billion (AED 360 billion) in foreign assistance, which has benefited over one billion people worldwide since the country’s founding. The UAE Aid Agency will further expand this commitment, ensuring the country’s aid efforts are reaching those most in need promptly and in alignment with the highest global standards.

About the International and Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council was established in January 2024 by federal decree to oversee the advancement of the philanthropic and development ecosystem in the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Council seeks to innovate across the humanitarian and philanthropic landscape, leveraging the UAE's resources, networks, and expertise to unlock new opportunities for engagement and partnership and advance global development goals.

