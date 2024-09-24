H.E Bin Touq: Thanks to its wise leadership’s directives, the UAE has become a world leading tourism destination. The meeting is an important step towards developing new initiatives that support the sustainability of tourism regionally and globally

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, represented the UAE at the G20 tourism ministers' meeting 2024, held recently in Brazil. The meeting was aimed at promoting cooperation among member states in support of sustainable tourism development, as well as discussing diverse opportunities in the sector.

In his speech, H.E. Bin Touq said: “Under its wise leadership’s directives, the UAE today has become a major destination for tourists from around the world, owing to its strategic location connecting the East and the West and its efficient aviation and tourism connectivity and infrastructure.”

UAE tourism’s exceptional performance

H.E. Bin Touq continued: “The UAE’s tourism sector continues its exceptional growth year after year. It grew by 26 per cent in 2023 compared to that of 2022, breaking the records achieved in 2019 by 14 per cent. Its contribution to the national GDP reached approximately AED 220 billion, equivalent to 11.7 per cent. In addition, the country's airports received approximately 72 million passengers in the first half of 2024, reflecting a 14 per cent growth over the same period in 2023. Moreover, the UAE’s 1,240 hotels recorded more than 53 million guest nights, with occupancy rate reaching 80 per cent, one of the highest globally.”

H.E. noted that these figures reflect the country’s leading position in the global tourism and travel landscape. They underscore the sector’s importance in the growth and competitiveness of the national economy and supporting digital transformation, as well as increasing the number of SMEs operating in various tourism-related fields in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

Tourism: Key driver of economic growth

Emphasizing the tourism sector’s significance as a key driver of economic growth, H.E. Bin Touq said that therefore it also contributes to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The UAE continues to support global efforts to boost the sector’s sustainable development, improve its resilience, and promote cooperation and exchange of insights for the localization of advanced technology in tourism areas and activities, with the goal of developing a highly efficient infrastructure that ensures a prosperous future for the sector.

“The meeting is an important step towards enhancing the exchange of expertise and deliberations on mechanisms for cooperation among the G20 countries, to develop innovative tourism initiatives that ensure the sustainable development of the sector and provide it with more opportunities,” he said.

UAE’s efforts to develop tourism

Furthermore, H.E. Bin Touq elaborated on various initiatives and policies implemented by the UAE to foster domestic tourism. These endeavours have played a significant role in establishing a distinguished tourism infrastructure in the country in line with international best practices. Additionally, the UAE has prioritised the development of premier and diverse tourism destinations and offerings, while also ensuring the provision of superior services. The tourism sector contributes significantly to the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, seamlessly aligning with the objectives outlined in the ‘UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.’ The strategy aims to position the UAE as a leading global tourism destination and increase the sector's contribution to the national GDP to AED 450 billion by the next decade.

H.E. expressed his appreciation to the Republic of Brazil for organising the G20 Summit and acknowledged Brazilian presidency's endeavours in ensuring the event’s success. H.E. expressed his gratitude to the G20 members and international tourism organisations attending the ministerial meeting for their concerted efforts in promoting the sustainability of global tourism.

In addition, H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the continuous growth in tourism exchanges between the UAE and Brazil. The total number of Brazilian tourists who visited the UAE in 2023 exceeded 183,000, reflecting a remarkable rise of 46.4 per cent when compared to the 125,000 visitors in 2022. Currently, there are 50 flights connecting the two countries every month, operated by the UAE's national carriers.

Meeting with tourism ministers of Brazil, India, Azerbaijan, and South Africa

On the meeting’s sidelines, H.E. Bin Touq met with H.E. Celso Sabino de Oliveira, the Minister of Tourism of Brazil, H.E. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Indian Minister of Tourism, H.E. Patricia de Lille, South African Minister of Tourism and H.E. Fuad Nagiyev, the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

H.E. Bin Touq apprised the ministers of the promising prospects within the UAE's tourism sector, outlining the new initiatives that are currently being implemented. H.E. also emphasised the UAE's efforts in nurturing effective partnerships with various global partners, which drive both economic and social advancement and bolster the UAE’s prominent position in the international tourism and travel landscape.

H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Fuad Nagiyev explored Azerbaijan's endeavours in the tourism sector including its hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Additionally, it discussed Azerbaijan's plans to organise a tourism ministers’ meeting during COP29. The meeting delved into the development of new work plans to enhance tourism connections and leverage the diverse tourism assets and opportunities present in both markets.

The UAE and Brazilian sides also discussed joint investment prospects in the sector and fostering cooperation between tourism enterprises in the two markets. There was an emphasis on strengthening bilateral efforts to develop novel tourism and leisure initiatives, facilitating the growth in mutual tourism flows.

In a separate meeting, H.E. Bin Touq and the Indian minister of tourism discussed the strengthening of tourism relations between the two countries within the framework of their existing economic partnership. The meeting explored new avenues for cooperation to facilitate the growth in the number of flights connecting the two countries. Additionally, the two ministers reviewed the progress achieved in the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between them in the tourism field.

H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Patricia de Lille explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse tourism activities and to leverage the tourism potential of both countries. They underlined the significance of sharing expertise and implementing policies that promote the sustainability of the sector in both countries, thus fostering shared economic development.

