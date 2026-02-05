World Governments Summit – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Khazna Data Centers, and Agility today announced a pilot to implement Phaidra’s AI technology to accelerate energy efficiency across data centers and district cooling operations in the UAE. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai and builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between the Ministry and Agility.

The MoU, signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week by His Excellency Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility, establishes a framework for collaboration to enhance the energy efficiency and economic performance of energy-intensive digital infrastructure, reinforcing the UAE’s competitiveness as a regional and global hub for AI and digital infrastructure investment.

As part of the initiative, the pilot will evaluate the deployment of advanced control system technology developed by Phaidra, a global leader in artificial intelligence agents for optimizing AI infrastructure. Phaidra’s AI agents orchestrate the complex power, cooling and workload management systems that underpin modern AI data centers for peak tokens-per-watt efficiency — a critical consideration as AI workloads drive higher energy and performance requirements.

This initiative builds upon Khazna’s existing collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI infrastructure development across the MEA region. Khazna is designing and building next-generation AI factories using the NVIDIA DSX Blueprint — an open and comprehensive reference architecture for large-scale AI infrastructure.

Khazna’s hyperscale operational expertise will support the deployment and evaluation of Phaidra’s reinforcement learning agents across selected data center campuses. The pilot will assess the potential to significantly reduce cooling energy consumption, increase IT capacity, and enhance the resilience and reliability of mission-critical AI infrastructure, particularly in high ambient-temperature environments.

The multi-party collaboration enables the Ministry, Khazna, and Agility to assess opportunities to scale AI-enabled optimization solutions more broadly across the UAE, advancing sustainability and energy-efficiency objectives aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Ministry’s Energy Efficiency Strategy.

His Excellency Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “Enhancing the efficiency of energy-intensive infrastructure, especially data centers and artificial intelligence applications, is a key pillar of the UAE’s competitiveness and sustainability agenda. This partnership comes within the framework of adopting practical solutions based on advanced technology, which contribute to reducing energy consumption, enhancing the reliability of the infrastructure, and advancing the country’s leadership in developing the new generation of artificial intelligence data centers.”

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility, said: “This initiative underscores the importance of effective public-private collaboration as AI reshapes global digital and physical infrastructure. As AI workloads scale, infrastructure efficiency becomes a binding constraint. Advanced AI control systems allow complex power and cooling environments to operate as integrated, adaptive systems - materially improving efficiency, resilience, and long-term economics. Phaidra brings deep capability in intelligent data center control, and Khazna is setting the benchmark for sustainable hyperscale data centers. Together, this collaboration supports the UAE’s ambition to lead at the intersection of physical infrastructure, digital capability, and sustainability.”

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers, said: “AI-driven demand is fundamentally reshaping the requirements of modern data centers. As the operators powering tomorrow’s digital economies, we carry a clear responsibility: to scale sustainably while enabling nations to achieve their digital and AI ambitions. This pilot reflects that commitment. By advancing intelligent efficiency through collaboration, we want to ensure that the infrastructure underpinning AI and digital growth is as sustainable as it is powerful.”

Jim Gao, CEO, Phaidra, said: “AI infrastructure is fundamentally different from traditional data centers. The previous technologies that got us here no longer suffice at gigawatt-scale. Phaidra is humbled by the opportunity to partner closely with NVIDIA, Khazna, Agility, and the UAE MoEI to pioneer next-gen digital infrastructure in the MEA region.”

About the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is responsible for national energy and infrastructure policy, advancing secure, sustainable, and competitive systems that support economic growth and the UAE’s strategic objectives. The Ministry leads the energy transition under the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, promotes efficiency and innovation, and enables infrastructure development and public-private partnerships in collaboration with global partners.



About Agility

Agility is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 80+ countries, with a workforce of 68,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

About Phaidra

Phaidra develops AI software that optimizes power, cooling, and operational efficiency in data centers and other energy-intensive infrastructure. Founded by engineers with deep experience building large-scale AI and control systems, the company applies adaptive AI to manage complex environments safely and in real time. Phaidra is headquartered in Seattle and supports customers globally as demand for high-density computing continues to grow.