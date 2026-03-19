ABU DHABI, UAE – Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with Active Abu Dhabi, has successfully delivered a citywide Ramadan initiative encouraging residents to stay active through the citymoov platform, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preventative health and community wellbeing.

Delivered throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Active Abu Dhabi Ramadan Challenge transformed everyday environments into opportunities for movement through interactive, digital scavenger hunts via the ADPHC-owned citymoov app. The initiative reinforces ADPHC’s proactive approach to community wellness, leveraging digital innovation to transform healthy living into a fun and accessible choice within everyday environments.

Activations took place across five key locations; Al Qana, Al Falah City, Shakhbout City, the Sheikh Zayed Festival and Makani Zakher Mall, extending the initiative’s reach across the Emirate and engaging communities in accessible, everyday physical activity.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Year of the Family, the initiative provided an inclusive platform for individuals and families to participate in physical activity together, supporting broader efforts to embed healthier lifestyles across all segments of society. Across the month-long challenge, participants (‘moovers’) collectively logged an additional 783 km on foot, a distance equivalent to walking from the heart of Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During Ramadan, 13 winners were selected from the pool of ‘moovers’ to incentivise consistent movement for all fitness levels.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said:

“Encouraging active lifestyles during Ramadan is a key priority for Abu Dhabi’s public health agenda. Through citymoov, we are enabling residents to integrate movement into their daily routines in a way that is accessible, engaging and sustainable.”

H.E. Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at ADPHC, added:

“Physical activity is a cornerstone of preventative health. Through citymoov, we are leveraging digital innovation to drive behaviour change at scale, supporting individuals and families across Abu Dhabi to lead healthier lives.”

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, said:

“The Ramadan Challenge demonstrated how gamification and incentives can successfully engage communities, making physical activity a consistent part of daily life.”

Following the success of the Ramadan Challenge, ADPHC and its partners will continue to expand citymoov initiatives, further embedding physical activity into daily life and supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for a healthier, more active population.

For more information on upcoming initiatives, follow @citymoovAD on Instagram.

About Interact

Interact is a global sport and wellbeing agency, specialising in the design and delivery of impact-driven programmes, campaigns and events that improve physical activity and wellbeing - creating real and measurable change.

On behalf of ADPHC, Interact develops and manages the citymoov app, delivering innovative, technology-led solutions that engage communities and promote healthier lifestyles.

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Faten Abdulla – PR Manager

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