Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced the launch of a new competency-based regulatory framework under the Qudorat Program for the registration of occupational safety and health (OSH) practitioners and service providers, in a step towards enhancing professional competency standards and reinforces workplace safety across the emirate.

The framework aims to assess and register specialists in occupational safety and health according to clear and approved standards, ensuring the readiness of the workforce in this field and supporting regulatory compliance in the workplace.

The move represents a qualitative shift in regulating the OSH profession in Abu Dhabi through the adoption of a competency-based approach that focuses on verifying qualifications and assessing the actual performance of practitioners, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided and raising workplace safety levels.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “We believe that health begins not only in healthcare facilities, but also in the environments in which individuals live and work. The Qudorat program is designed to reinforce this approach by ensuring the preparedness and competence of occupational safety and health specialists, thereby contributing to the protection of community health and the enhancement of quality of life across the emirate.”

Under the new framework, specialists will undergo qualification verification and competency assessment before being formally registered, with the initial phase defining categories such as OSH General Practitioner, Senior Practitioner, and Auditor. The initiative also reinforces the principle of continuous professional development, ensuring that specialists stay up to date with the latest global practices and standards in this field.

Registration will be available through the TAMM digital government services platform, providing a streamlined and accessible process for practitioners and service providers across Abu Dhabi.

This framework represents a step towards expanding the concept of public health to include workplaces as one of the most important determinants of community health. It executes this purpose by ensuring the efficient and reliable application of safety standards, thus contributing to safer and healthier work environments across various sectors.

The initiative comes as part of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the public health system and establish a preventive approach focused on empowering individuals and protecting the community to enhance quality of life in the emirate.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.