Abu Dhabi, UAE, His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, reaffirmed the Emirate’s commitment to continuous on-the-ground monitoring of the health response during his visit to those affected by the Iranian attacks. Accompanied by His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), and H.E. Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, the CEO at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), and several government officials, he reviewed the effectiveness of treatment plans and ensured the delivery of the highest standards of integrated care.

During the visit, the delegation met directly with the injured and their families, listening to their views on the medical services provided. It emphasised that safeguarding the community remains the central objective of Abu Dhabi’s crisis management strategy and the primary focus of its policies and procedures, regardless of the pace of regional developments.

His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, emphasised the need to mobilise all logistical and medical capabilities to accelerate recovery efforts. H.E. expressed his pride in their high morale and wished them a speedy recovery.

His Excellency noted that the efficiency of the medical response reflects Abu Dhabi’s robust infrastructure and proactive planning. He expressed confidence in the rehabilitation pathways and advanced standards provided by Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), which support a comprehensive recovery process. H.E. also commended the professionalism of the medical and administrative staff and their commitment to their humanitarian mission, emphasising that such capabilities are fundamental to safeguarding society and that their empowerment lies at the core of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management system.

The delegation concluded its visit by emphasising that effective on-the-ground coordination across sectors is essential to a flexible response capable of addressing challenges efficiently and effectively. It noted that the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi continues to closely monitor recovery indicators to ensure the sustained quality of life and to provide all necessary support for the well-being of those affected until their full recovery.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

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