Mohammed Al Shehhi: UAE Media Council provides an advanced, innovative infrastructure and an environment that encourages creativity, cementing the UAE’s global position as a leading supporter of the publishing sector.

UAE – The UAE Media Council is set to participate in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, scheduled to take place from 6 to 17 November at Expo Centre Sharjah, with a pavilion that showcases its publishing services and role in enhancing the quality of content in the country.

“The Sharjah International Book Fair is a leading global platform that brings together publishing industry professionals and authors from around the world,” said the Council’s Secretary General His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi. “The UAE Media Council’s participation in this event is in line with our mission as a regulatory and legislative body; it underscores our role in supporting and empowering the UAE publishing industry, enhancing the quality of published content, and ensuring it aligns with standards, legislation, and policies. We strive to create an empowering, advanced, and attractive environment, all within the framework of the country’s values and principles.”

“In the first half of this year,” H.E. continued, “the Council facilitated the entry of around half a million titles into the UAE market, reflecting the continuous growth taking place in the publishing sector, and underlining the streamlined government procedures and services the Council provides. Moreover, the UAE Media Council issued over 46,000 trading permits in various languages across the UAE and more than 1,570 printing permits for local Arabic and foreign language publications.”

H.E. Al Shehhi asserted the Council’s commitment to strengthening the publishing sector and developing policies and regulations that help streamline procedures, develop an innovative and advanced infrastructure, and create a supportive environment for creativity, further establishing the UAE as a global leader in the publishing sector.

The UAE Media Council invites the public to visit its pavilion (M-10) in Hall 5 at the Sharjah International Book Fair.