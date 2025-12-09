Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Media Council has signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading national companies. These agreements grant the companies authority to apply for a Visiting Advertiser Permit on behalf of content creators producing advertising content in the country.

The MoUs aim to streamline the permit application process, support content creators, and enhance efficiency across the UAE’s media sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council. Her Excellency Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Media Policies Sector, signed MoUs with the New Media Academy, Exposed, Agency971, and imfluence.

HE Al Shehhi said: “Since its launch in July, the Advertiser Permit has received a positive response and strong engagement, helping regulate the advertising content industry. Nearly 5,000 permits have been issued to date. Today, we are taking a new step to regulate visiting advertisers. Each visiting advertiser must apply for the permit through one of the Council-accredited agencies listed on our website. The agency will then coordinate with the Council to complete the process according to approved requirements.”

He added: “The UAE’s advertising content industry is growing rapidly, reflecting the strength and attractiveness of the market for both creators and companies. This regulatory framework aims to ensure the rights of all parties through clear, transparent procedures. It enables companies to work with global content creators within a professional structure that enhances quality and upholds standards.”

The Visiting Advertiser Permit is valid for three months and can be renewed for additional periods, up to a maximum of six months, upon payment of the applicable extension fees.

To obtain a Visiting Advertiser Permit, applicants must register with an advertising or talent management agency licensed and accredited by the UAE Media Council, and the contract between the advertising entity and the agency must be based in the UAE. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old, of good character, and have no convictions for felonies or misdemeanors involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, unless their civil rights have been restored. In addition, all submitted advertising content must comply with the Council’s approved media content standards.

Applications for the Visiting Advertiser Permit must be submitted exclusively through Council-accredited advertising agencies or talent management agencies accredited by the UAE Media Council.

