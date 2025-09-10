HE Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi:

Advertiser Permit Guide provides a clear and transparent framework for creators and companies in the advertising industry

Sharjah, UAE: At the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, the UAE Media Council announced the issuance of more than 1,800 Advertiser Permits, recently launched to promote and regulate advertising activity across social media platforms nationwide, as part of the Council’s efforts to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global advertising hub. The forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau at Expo Centre Sharjah on 10-11 September, is held under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

The strong demand for the Advertiser Permit is accelerating its primary objectives: supporting investment in the advertising industry, enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s digital advertising sector, attracting and empowering creative talent, and protecting the public from advertisements that do not meet approved standards and prevailing societal values.

The Council also announced the launch of the Advertiser Permit Guide 2025 to regulate advertising content on social media. The guide sets out procedures and steps for advertisers — individuals and companies — to obtain a permit after meeting the necessary requirements. It also identifies the entities authorised to issue permits in each emirate and details the commercial activities eligible for permits, including advertising services via websites and social media platforms, e-commerce, and marketing management.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised that the UAE continues to build a vibrant, integrated media environment that empowers creators and attracts talent and investment, with a positive and sustainable impact on everyone.

He explained that, within this context, advertising regulation strengthens a fundamental pillar of the media industry and effective communication practices, enhancing quality of life for individuals and society.

HE Al Shehhi noted that the issuance of more than 1,800 Advertiser Permits to applicants from 75 countries is clear evidence that the Council is responding to the needs of social media advertisers, both individuals and companies, while meeting a societal need for safe content that adheres to quality and professional standards.

HE Al Shehhi added: “The Advertiser Permit Guide the UAE Media Council launched today provides a clear and transparent framework for creators and companies working in the advertising industry. It encourages them to register to ensure an approved regulatory framework for their digital advertising output. This will help them take advantage of the unique opportunities the UAE offers regionally and globally, given its expertise, capabilities, and investments in this vital field.”

The guide outlines key advertising requirements and provides guidance on selecting account names for permit holders. It also lists the types of permits available to citizen and resident advertisers, each valid for one year and renewable. Visitor advertisers are granted permits for three months, renewable for up to six months, to encourage direct investment in the country’s advanced advertising sector.

Full details can be found in the Advertiser Permit Guide at https://uaemc.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Advertiser-Guide.pdf.