With a financial investment reaching almost USD 150 million (AED 550 million) over the next decade, the UAE will fund the construction of up to 10 hospitals, each designed to meet specific healthcare needs of the benefiting communities

The 135-bed UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases in Surakarta, Indonesia will be the first hospital established as part of the program

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The United Arab Emirates has unveiled an ambitious program aimed at bridging critical healthcare gaps worldwide as part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, announced in March of this year by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With a substantial financial investment of approximately USD 150 million (AED 550 million) over the next decade, the UAE Global Hospitals Program will oversee the construction of up to 10 hospitals, each tailored to meet the specific healthcare needs of underserved communities, enhancing the health of those least likely to access medical care.

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, currently under construction in Surakarta, Central Java, will be the first facility to be inaugurated. Expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2024, the launch of this hospital will mark a significant milestone in the UAE Global Hospitals Program overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, providing vital services to thousands of heart disease patients.

The program reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to global health equity and international cooperation. It represents a significant investment in supporting global health under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which will support institutions and projects working to deliver aid, address inequality, and advance sustainable development solutions.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we are honoured to reinforce our dedication to the UAE’s enduring mission of improving global health. Over the coming decade, this initiative will drive meaningful change, embodying our commitment to assisting the underserved and enhancing the wellbeing and dignity of communities worldwide."

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: "The hospitals established through this initiative will bolster healthcare systems, equipping them to bridge crucial health access gaps effectively. The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases will not only deliver specialized medical services but also stand as a model for future projects within this program."

Heart diseases are a leading cause of death and disability in Indonesia, with ischemic heart disease and stroke particularly prevalent. The burden of these diseases has risen significantly due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and an aging population. Despite the expansion of healthcare coverage through national insurance programs, the healthcare system struggles to effectively manage the rising incidence of heart diseases. Furthermore, access to healthcare facilities remains uneven, particularly in rural and remote areas in Indonesia. While there are some healthcare facilities available in Surakarta, overall access to specialized and high-quality healthcare services is limited compared to larger urban centres. With this new facility, the program aims to improve specialized healthcare access and alleviate the overall disease burden.

Continuing the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s inspiring vision and generosity, the UAE is considered one of the world’s most generous donor countries. Latest figures show the UAE has contributed over USD 87 billion (AED 320 billion) in foreign assistance since the country’s founding. This commitment to global philanthropy is deeply rooted in the UAE’s history and values, reflecting the nation’s dedication to fostering international cooperation and solidarity.

About the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Disease

Located in Surakarta, Central Java, the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases is a pioneering international healthcare project between the UAE and Indonesia. The hospital includes 135 beds and features comprehensive facilities, including outpatient and inpatient services with specialized treatment rooms and a modern emergency department. This new facility is expected to set new standards in cardiac care, significantly improving treatment outcomes for cardiac patients in Indonesia. The hospital integrates advanced medical technologies and sustainable building practices, such as locally sourced materials, rainwater harvesting, ecological integration, and an on-campus clean solar energy plant, aligning with both nations’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

About the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

The Council was established in January 2024 by federal decree to oversee the advancement of the philanthropic and development ecosystem in the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Council seeks to innovate across the humanitarian and philanthropic landscape, leveraging the UAE’s resources, networks, and expertise to unlock new opportunities for engagement and partnership and advance global development goals.

About the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative

Announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in March 2024, the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative aims to advance global development in education, health, environment, food security, and humanitarian aid. Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the passing of the UAE’s Founding Father, the initiative represents a new commitment to accelerate progress towards global development goals, with an emphasis on support for low- and middle-income communities around the world.

