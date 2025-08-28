In the first half of 2025, bilateral trade between the UAE and Malaysia reached US$3.3 billion, representing a 30.9% year-on-year increase and a 10% rise compared to H2 2024.

HE Al Zeyoudi: “There is immense potential for collaboration to achieve mutual prosperity for both the UAE and Malaysia. By fostering closer ties between our private sectors, we can unlock many new avenues for investment and innovation."

Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, met with the Malaysian Business Council in the UAE as part of ongoing efforts to increase private sector awareness of the benefits that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Malaysia, a pivotal partner in the ASEAN region, will provide once it comes into force.

The CEPA is poised to significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, creating a robust framework for collaboration between the business communities of both nations. HE Al Zeyoudi underscored the importance of leveraging the agreement to maximize the benefits it will unlock for the private sector, stating: “Our CEPA will provide greater market access, reduce customs duties, and streamline trade processes across various sectors, positioning both UAE and Malaysian companies for mutual growth.”

HE Al Zeyoudi highlighted Malaysia's crucial role as one of the UAE’s top trading partners in the ASEAN region: "With Malaysia's robust export-based economy and commitment to open, rules-based trade - as demonstrated by its network of 16 free trade agreements, including RCEP and CPTPP - we see immense potential for collaboration to achieve mutual prosperity.” HE Al Zeyoudi encouraged businesses to prepare for the CEPA's entry into force, going on to say: "By fostering closer ties between our private sectors, we can unlock many new avenues for investment and innovation." He highlighted key sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, logistics, and healthcare as ripe for collaboration.

In 2024, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Malaysia reached US$5.5 billion, marking a 10.9% increase compared to 2023. In the first half of 2025 alone, bilateral trade reached US$3.3 billion, representing a 30.9% year-on-year increase and a 10% rise compared to the previous six months.

Malaysia and the UAE have already committed to enhancing foreign direct investment to each other’s economies, supporting economic growth and strengthening bilateral relations. Notable collaborations include investments from leading UAE companies such as Mubadala Energy and First Abu Dhabi Bank in Malaysia, alongside successful Malaysian enterprises like GISB Holdings operating in the UAE.

As the UAE strengthens its strategic partnerships in the ASEAN region, its collaboration with Malaysia presents a significant opportunity for shared prosperity and economic growth. With CEPAs in force or concluded with Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the UAE has already significantly boosted its non-oil foreign trade with ASEAN nations, reaching US$37.7 billion in 2024—an increase of 4.2% from 2023 and 16.8% from 2022. In 2024, ASEAN countries represented 4.6% of the UAE's total non-oil trade globally and 11.3% of its trade with non-Arab Asian nations.