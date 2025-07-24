United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to upskill educators and adopt global best practices in education, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that a group of Emirati educators is participating in a specialised training programme at the Sirius Education Centre in Russia. Held until 28 July 2025, the training programme is being held as part of the existing partnership with the Talent and Success Educational Foundation in the Sirius Federal Territory,

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, stated that sending top Emirati educators to leading international training programmes aligns with the Ministry’s strategic vision to enhance the UAE’s educational competitiveness by investing in teaching talent and forging global academic partnerships.

Her Excellency Al Amiri said: “As the world continues to evolve, we remain committed to equipping our educators with the tools they need to create future-ready learning experiences. We value global knowledge exchange and the adoption of innovative, research-driven practices that strengthen our education system.”

With the aim of helping build an engaging educational environment that nurtures critical thinking, creativity and collaborative learning, the programme offers over 60 hours of training covering modern STEM lesson design, activity-based learning, project-based learning, educational transitions and authentic assessment in primary education. It also includes interactive workshops and daily sessions for sharing experiences and practical insights.

The comprehensive programme empowers participants with a deep understanding of interactive, research-driven education. It also focuses on honing their skills in designing personalised learning programmes, fostering student independence, mastering diagnostic tools to identify gifted learners, adapting teaching methods to different learner needs and enhancing feedback mechanisms.

This programme is a key part of the Ministry’s strategy to develop a highly skilled teaching workforce capable of advancing the UAE’s educational vision. It underscores the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing teaching capabilities, embracing modern teaching methodologies, and integrating global best practices in a manner that is responsive to the UAE’s unique educational landscape.