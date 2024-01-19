Davos, Switzerland – The UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (UAE C4IR) has launched a platform to bridge the gap between Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry leaders, innovators, and experts across the globe.

The C4IR AI Fellowship Program was announced during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, taking place from January 15-19. The knowledge exchange platform was activated under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UAE C4IR and Rwanda C4IR.

More centres from around the world will join the program to create a global, interconnected community of AI practitioners. The community will not only share knowledge but also collectively address the challenges facing AI implementation and policy, ultimately steering the future direction of AI for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “This initiative will create an integrated global community of leading AI experts to work collectively to solve challenges in the field. They will cooperate to develop innovative policies and legislation that keep pace with rapid advances in technology.”

“This global program will focus on knowledge exchange with the C4IR network around the world. It will help pool the knowledge gained during the development of AI projects around the world to accelerate progress and deepen impact”, he added.

Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation in Rwanda, said: "We are excited to be a part of the AI Fellowship Program with our colleagues in the UAE. Rwanda is committed to leveraging AI to drive equitable transformation, fostering a community of AI practitioners who are equipped to tackle the unique challenges of our time. Through collaboration and shared expertise, we aim to drive innovation and shape the future of AI, making it an inclusive and ethical tool that benefits all”.

Customised AI Sessions and Workshops

Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities in the AI landscape, the program will also offer customised sessions. These sessions delve into AI applications, research, and developments, with a particular focus on the specific expertise of each participating center. This approach ensures that every discussion, workshop, and collaborative initiative is highly relevant to the participants.

Joint workshops will be organised to enhance innovation in AI applications, promote the adoption of lateral thinking, and develop innovative solutions using the latest technologies. In addition, the workshops will delve into the ethical considerations, management structures, and policy frameworks that govern the uses of AI. The sessions will also cover mechanisms for shaping international policies to ensure the responsible use and development of AI.

The program will support participating C4IR to develop projects that employ AI to create societal impact, as well as provide them with the opportunity to participate in global AI events.