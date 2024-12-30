Qatar Tourism proudly announces a historic achievement as the country surpasses five million visitors for the year 2024. This milestone marks a remarkable 25% growth in international arrivals compared to 2023, solidifying Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji: “Surpassing five million visitors is a landmark accomplishment for Qatar, bringing us closer to realizing our vision of positioning the country as one of the world’s fastest-growing, family-friendly premier destinations. This 25% year-on-year growth, alongside the exceptional sales of 10 million room nights, underscores the effectiveness of our strategy and the collaborative efforts of our stakeholders. This milestone is not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also a foundation for future growth as we continue to deliver unique experiences and service excellence across all the tourism touch points for every visitor.”

He further added, “Our tourism goals are ambitious but achievable. Between 2022 and 2030, we aim to nearly triple our visitor numbers and to at least double the tourism in-destination spend. We also aim to increase total tourism contribution to GDP to 10-12%.”

GCC nationals make up 41% of visitors, with the remaining 59% from international markets. Key source markets, including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, United Kingdom, Germany and United States of America, demonstrated substantial growth, reflecting Qatar’s diverse appeal.

In addition to exceeding the visitor arrivals target of 4.79 million, Qatar has surpassed its annual goal of 8.8 million room nights sold, recording nearly 10 million room nights sold to date this year.

To date in 2024, 56% of visitors arrived by air, 37% by land, and the remaining 7% by sea. Additionally, Qatar’s hospitality sector has grown significantly, surpassing 40,000 hotel keys.

Visitor numbers have consistently grown throughout the year, with significant peaks at the start and end of 2024. The AFC Asian Cup in January set the tone for a record-breaking year, while the conclusion was highlighted by the beginning of a thriving 2024/2025 cruise season, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and record visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia during the November school holidays.

Qatar welcomes visitors from all over the world and reaffirms its commitment to offering exceptional experiences and service excellence that reflect Qatari hospitality and its rich heritage. Qatar opens its doors to everyone to explore its unique landmarks, from its vibrant cultural heritage to its world-class family destinations, solidifying its position as a leading tourist destination that meets the aspirations of all visitors.

About Qatar Tourism

