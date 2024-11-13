Dubai, UAE – As part of its continuous efforts to achieve leadership in the housing and urban development sector, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced its membership in the World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF). This significant step supports MBRHE’s strategy to build a sustainable future for housing in the Emirate of Dubai.

Expanding the Horizons of Innovation and Sustainability

MBRHE’s membership in the Federation opens new opportunities for future foresight, enhancing its ability to address future housing challenges through innovation and digital transformation. Mrs. Maryam Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development at MBRHE, stated that this membership represents a pivotal step in supporting MBRHE’s goals to develop innovative and sustainable housing solutions, accelerate digital transformation, and foster a culture of innovation in its projects.

Supporting MBRHE’s Digital Transformation Strategy

This membership aligns with the strategic pillars of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which focuses on project sustainability, digital transformation, and innovation as essential elements in designing and developing smart cities. The membership will enable MBRHE to adopt advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, further enhancing operational efficiency and supporting its vision to develop housing projects aligned with Dubai’s vision as a smart and sustainable city.

Towards a Sustainable Housing Future

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is actively implementing advanced strategies to develop projects based on modern technologies, aiming to improve operational efficiency and ensure high-quality housing projects. Through this commitment, MBRHE reaffirms its dedication to providing housing solutions that meet the future needs of citizens, realizing its vision to deliver leading and sustainable housing services.

For more information on MBRHE initiatives, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of Dubai. MBRHE offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering services, and smart solutions. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence, striving to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com