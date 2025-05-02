Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received a Hong Kong Metropolitan University delegation that reviewed the latest technologies and global innovations in clean and renewable energy, as well as DEWA’s flagship projects to achieve net zero.

“The Sustainability and Innovation Centre has become a global incubator for innovation in various areas of renewable and clean energy, and a major landmark in Dubai to highlight achievements in sustainability and net zero. The centre plays a pivotal role in making Dubai a global hub for clean energy and the green economy by encouraging business, investing in the latest clean and renewable energy innovations, and concluding strategic partnerships with major universities, institutions and start-ups locally and globally. The centre further reflects DEWA's efforts to support innovation and achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Sustainability and Innovation Centre at DEWA, briefed the delegation on DEWA’s most prominent projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. Alnuaimi also briefed the delegation on the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy, and the EV Green Charger initiative, which introduced the region's first public electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Alnuaimi accompanied the delegation on a tour of the centre’s exhibition area, featuring more than 30 interactive displays on key historical inventions in electricity and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy.

The visiting delegation commended the Sustainability and Innovation Centre for its efforts in fostering collaboration between industry and academia, and for its role in driving global initiatives to accelerate the energy transition. The delegation also praised DEWA's projects as exemplary models of sustainable resource development.