H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received H.E. Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, enhance bilateral trade, and explore investment opportunities in key sectors including tourism, agriculture, industry, education, health, and trade.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Member Support Services at Ajman Chamber, and Mr. Jose Bassila, Commercial Counselor at the Embassy of Guatemala, at the Ajman Chamber headquarters.

Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and praised the strong relations between the UAE and Guatemala, emphasizing Ajman’s commitment to enhancing trade and investment cooperation with Guatemala, particularly in the key sectors of agriculture, industry, and tourism, which are prominent sectors in the Republic of Guatemala.

He highlighted that the meeting presented a valuable opportunity to initiate a new phase of cooperation, leverage the strengths and resources of both countries, and explore new areas of collaboration between Ajman and Guatemala that would benefit both parties and foster positive international partnerships.

The meeting reviewed an overview of developments in the industrial sectors of the Emirate of Ajman, highlighting the government’s commitment to offering smart and innovative services that enhance the business environment and streamline investment procedures. It also emphasized the diversity of the emirate’s economy and its supporting elements, such as the free zone, advanced logistics services, and modern, integrated infrastructure, which make Ajman an attractive investment destination.

Al Muwaiji invited investors from Guatemala to visit Ajman to explore the available investment opportunities and emphasized the importance of holding joint forums to enhance communication and open new horizons for cooperation between business owners from the two countries. The meeting also addressed the momentum of tourism opportunities in Ajman, highlighting its integrated tourism infrastructure, which makes it a sustainable destination for visitors from all over the world.

For his part, Ambassador Ruiz thanked the attendees for the warm reception and presented an overview of Guatemala’s key sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and building and construction. He pointed to the potential within these sectors and the promising investment opportunities they offer, calling on the business community in Ajman to explore cooperation prospects and build strategic partnerships that serve common interests.

The two sides agreed to coordinate an official visit by a delegation of business owners and investors from Guatemala to the Emirate of Ajman in the near future, with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation. They also underscored the importance of exchanging information and statistical data to prepare for practical steps toward economic and investment collaboration, as well as identifying priority areas for joint efforts.

At the end of the meeting, H.E. Al Muwaiji exchanged shields and souvenirs with H.E. Ambassador Ruiz.