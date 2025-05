Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar have successfully concluded their participation in the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event provided Qatar with a significant platform to highlight its growing position as a leading global tourism destination.

Leading a delegation of 46 partners, including hotels, resorts, and destination management companies, Visit Qatar and Qatar Tourism showcased the country’s diverse tourism offerings through a 600 sqm pavilion. Activations included the 'Explore Qatar' digital experience, live demonstrations of traditional calligraphy, Sadu weaving, pottery, a café experience by Qinwan, and a thrilling 4Dx activation bringing Meryal Waterpark to life.

Several high-level meetings were also held with prominent figures in the regional and global tourism sector, including Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and His Excellency, Mr. Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism and Environment of the Republic of Maldives. All these meetings discussed bilateral cooperation and means of enhancing prospects for strategic partnerships.

High-level visits to the Qatar pavilion, including, Mr. Fahd Hamidaddin CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority and His Excellency Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri as Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai, underscored the importance of regional collaboration and Qatar’s leadership in sustainable tourism. The pavilion was also recognised with the Sustainability award by ATM for its innovative design, which incorporated eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient fittings, and smart digital technologies, reflecting Qatar’s commitment to responsible tourism development.

Qatar’s participation at ATM 2025 was further marked by several major announcements. Qatar Tourism revealed a partnership with Celestyal Cruises to deploy two ships, MS Celestyal Journey and MS Celestyal Discovery, for the Winter 2025 cruise season, expected to bring over 40,000 additional visitors to Doha. A new twin-centre holiday initiative, launched in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, offers seamless multi-city travel packages through Qatar Airways Holidays and Etihad Holidays, targeting key European and North American markets.

In addition, Visit Qatar signed an MoU with Huawei to develop data-driven marketing strategies across China, Europe, and the GCC, using Huawei’s advanced digital platforms and AI-powered travel tools. Another MoU with flynas was signed to enhance air connectivity and boost tourist traffic between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, particularly during major events such as the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™. A partnership with Satguru Travel was also established to expand Qatar’s presence in African markets and tailor promotional efforts for these regions.

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar’s participation in ATM 2025 marks a significant step forward in promoting Qatar’s tourism landscape, strengthening international partnerships, and supporting the long-term success of Qatar’s economic and tourism goals.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.