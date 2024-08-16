The initiative aims to encourage customer participation in the decision-making process.

The Ministry invites customers to engage in the "Digital Consultation" through the "Zero Bureaucracy" questionnaire.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the "Digital Consultation" initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to implement the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, designed by the UAE government to enhance living standards and foster an environment conducive to business and attracting talent.

The new initiative invites customers to share their opinions and ideas via the UAE Government portal, aiming to improve the efficiency, quality, and flexibility of the ministry's services while simplifying procedures. Available at the following link: press here.

The initiative seeks to increase customer involvement in the decision-making process and the adoption of innovative ideas to streamline government procedures. To further this goal, the Ministry has introduced the "Zero Bureaucracy" questionnaire, inviting feedback from all customer groups to help design and develop its services.

Measuring Customer Satisfaction

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: "The new Digital Consultation initiative will support the Ministry's efforts to understand the needs of customers and gather their feedback on their transaction experiences.”

“Through this initiative, we aim to build a genuine partnership with our customers, aligning with the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in digital government services. By implementing the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, this initiative translates national indicators into action, supporting the “We UAE 2031’’ vision and contributing significantly to the goals of ‘‘UAE Centennial 2071’’.

Al Khoori stated that all proposals received through this initiative will be carefully studied and evaluated, with the best ideas selected to develop a comprehensive action plan aimed at eliminating bureaucracy.

He highlighted that this initiative complements the customer councils initiative launched by the Ministry last April, which seeks to gain a deeper understanding of customers' experiences with the Ministry's services.

He emphasised that customer involvement in these initiatives is crucial for generating positive outcomes that will benefit the entire community, leading to a sustainable future marked by flexible and efficient services.

Questionnaire Pillars

The "Zero Bureaucracy" questionnaire covers three main areas: evaluating customers' experiences with the current procedures of the Ministry of Finance, identifying services that customers find complex and in need of improvement, and gathering ideas and proposals that could significantly enhance the ministry's efforts to eliminate bureaucracy.

It is also worth mentioning that, as part of the "Customer Councils" initiative, the Ministry of Finance conducted two sessions to gauge customer satisfaction with its services and explore ways to innovate and develop new patterns of government procedures.

