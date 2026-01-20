Abu Dhabi — The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is taking part in the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference “UMEX” and the Simulation and Training Exhibition “SimTEX” 2026 as the Regulatory Mobility Partner. Through a fully integrated stand, ITC will showcase its latest advanced solutions in smart and autonomous systems, as part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy to support and enhance Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in intelligent mobility systems.

The exhibition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. It is organised by ADNEC Group, in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, with support from the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. It will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 20 to 22 January 2026, bringing together leading local and international organisations and specialised companies in unmanned systems and advanced technologies.

In this context, the Integrated Transport Centre will, through its exhibition stand, showcase a range of advanced solutions and technical demonstrations that reflect its direction in smart and autonomous systems. Visitors will be able to experience an innovative demonstration through a self-charging robot platform, featuring an advanced AI-powered robotic arm that charges electric vehicles autonomously. The system identifies the charging port and carries out the charging process without any human intervention, highlighting the level of integration between autonomous technologies and Abu Dhabi’s smart automated charging infrastructure.

Another key feature of the stand is an immersive interactive experience that brings ITC’s vision for the future of smart, autonomous mobility in the Emirate to life, through an innovative platform powered by simulation technologies and advanced visual and audio effects. The experience enables visitors to explore ITC’s strategies and flagship projects in autonomous land and air mobility, while highlighting the sector’s digital transformation and Abu Dhabi’s efforts to harness advanced technologies to build a safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility system.

The Integrated Transport Centre is also showcasing the UAE Drones Unified Platform, one of the key pillars supporting the Emirate’s low-altitude operations, designed to regulate low-altitude airspace within a single, secure digital environment, enable government and commercial services, and support integration with advanced air mobility operations such as flying taxis (eVTOL).

ITC’s stand also showcases Abu Dhabi’s leading operational trials involving drones, including logistics delivery services and a range of commercial applications, alongside passenger transport pilots and heavy air-freight operations. It also highlights the supporting infrastructure, such as vertical take-off and landing hubs (vertiports), reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for developing smart air mobility solutions.

The stand will also host the signing of a number of strategic agreements, reflecting the Emirate’s commitment to strengthening integration across smart and autonomous mobility systems in the land, maritime and air sectors, and accelerating the adoption of future technologies. These agreements will focus on developing digital infrastructure and raising safety standards, supporting the delivery of an advanced, integrated mobility ecosystem aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term ambitions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in specialised workshops and panel discussions, featuring local and international experts who will explore the latest developments and innovations in smart mobility and autonomous systems.

The Integrated Transport Centre’s stand at UMEX 2026 demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a future-ready mobility system built on integration, innovation, and sustainability. It also underscores efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships across land, maritime, and air transport, further positioning the Emirate as a leading regional and global hub for smart mobility innovation.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.