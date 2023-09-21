The initiative aims to reduce the incidences of unauthorized parking and preserve the aesthetics of Al Ain City's streets

Abu Dhabi: As part of its efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces, reduce disorderly parking, and enhance traffic flow, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, has announced the implementation of the second phase of “Mawaqif” parking system in Al Ain and Al Hili industrial areas of Al Ain City starting Monday, September 25th 2023.

The ITC explains that this step is part of its comprehensive plan to organize and manage parking spaces in Al Ain City to provide long-term parking solutions, enhance traffic flow, and reduce the incidences of unauthorized parking, making the roads safer and preserving the aesthetics of Al Ain City's streets.

The Centre also stresses the need for the public to abide by the laws governing the management of public parking areas at all times as it encourages the community to park their vehicles properly in designated parking spaces and to refrain from parking in random spaces to avoid disruption to traffic flow, maintaining the safety of community members and avoiding traffic congestion.

This follows the completion of the first phase, which was mainly structural and aimed at informing the public about the public parking management system. The ITC carried out an awareness campaign to inform business owners and community members of Al Ain and Al Hili industrial areas about the Mawaqif system, how to benefit from the service and its positive impact on traffic flow, services, community, as well as on the economic and environmental sectors.