Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to develop a smart and sustainable mobility system, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the activation of a smart traffic light system (Ramp Metering) to regulate vehicle flow at seven main entry points leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in the coming period. This makes Abu Dhabi one of the pioneering cities to implement this advanced system on its roads.

The system relies on sensors and smart AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time. It automatically adjusts traffic light timings according to traffic density, reducing the number of vehicles allowed to enter during peak hours and increasing it when traffic is lighter. This precise adaptability helps to regulate vehicle flow and improve road efficiency.

ITC confirmed that the system will be activated specifically when traffic congestion is detected, with the technology adapting instantly to operating conditions on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street to ensure the highest levels of flexibility and operational efficiency throughout the day.

The system will be applied to seven key entry points leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, Dhafeer Street, and Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound), in addition to Salama bint Butti Street, Al Dhafra Street, Rabdan Street, the Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound).

Commenting on the launch, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “The launch of the smart traffic light system to regulate vehicle flow marks a significant step in traffic management, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in adopting innovative mobility solutions. Thanks to artificial intelligence and smart systems, we can now monitor and analyse traffic density in real time, enabling us to manage vehicle flow with high precision. This improves traffic fluidity, reduces congestion, and directly contributes to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the sustainability of the emirate’s transport system.”

This smart system is part of a series of development projects aimed at improving mobility experiences, enhancing road safety, and meeting the needs of Abu Dhabi’s growing population and economy.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.