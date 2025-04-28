Abu Dhabi – As a key step in advancing autonomous and smart mobility technologies in the Emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has expanded the Autonomous RoboTaxi service in collaboration with Autogo, a specialist in autonomous mobility solutions and a subsidiary of Kintsugi Holding, as part of a strategic partnership with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of China’s Baidu, a global leader in autonomous vehicle technologies.

These trials represent a preparatory phase for the full-scale launch of the service by 2026, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s mobility vision to deliver smart, efficient transport solutions that enhance quality of life and support digital transformation. The initiative underscores Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to ensuring that the service adheres to local transport strategies, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure requirements across the Emirate—paving the way for the adoption of advanced innovations within a structured and compliant ecosystem.

The sixth generation of RoboTaxi vehicles (RT6) has been designed to provide an intelligent and seamless mobility experience. Developed to meet the evolving needs of modern cities, the RT6 features a cutting-edge electric design and AI-powered systems that enable accurate navigation and immediate responsiveness to real-time road conditions. These vehicles enhance road safety by reducing human error and offer a smarter, safer, and more convenient mobility option. They also support environmental sustainability by lowering emissions, alleviating traffic congestion, and contributing to the development of future-ready smart cities.

In addition, Dr Abdulla AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: "The expansion of the autonomous RoboTaxi service in Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards smart mobility. It aligns with our vision to deliver innovative transport solutions that enhance quality of life and support the Emirate’s digital transformation efforts. We are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to make mobility smarter and safer, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in this field."

He added: "This collaboration with Autogo reflects Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to keeping pace with global advancements in autonomous transport and supporting innovations that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the mobility ecosystem, contributing to the Emirate’s vision for the future."

Sean Teo, General Manager of Kintsugi Holding, stated: "The start of a new operational phase of the RoboTaxi service in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a transformative shift in urban mobility. Autonomous taxis serve two vital objectives: improving road safety and enabling more sustainable transport. We are proud to support this significant development in the United Arab Emirates."

This initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s broader strategy to scale the service gradually by evaluating performance under real-world conditions and engaging road users—setting the foundation for full deployment across the Emirate by 2026.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.